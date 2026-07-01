Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming film adaptation of Ali Hazelwood's bestselling novel Love, Theoretically has sparked backlash after It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover was announced as a producer on the project.

While fans welcomed news that Hazelwood's novel was being adapted for the screen, many were less enthusiastic about Hoover's involvement, with criticism quickly spreading across social media.

Love, Theoretically follows rival physicists who collide in a vortex of academic feuds and false identities. The romantic comedy will be directed by Sofia Alvarez, who previously helmed Netflix's Along for the Ride. Hazelwood will also serve as an executive producer.

Online Criticism for Hoover's Involvement

Hoover has faced criticism from readers who complain that her books normalise abuse. The 2024 film adaptation of It Ends With Us also sparked controversy. Hoover, who served as an executive producer, was criticised alongside actress Blake Lively for 'giddily' promoting the film.

The announcement of the author's involvement in Love, Theoretically was met with criticism online, with many readers voicing their frustration.

'cancel it IMMEDIATELY. why is a woman who covered up her sons assault producing? The woman who profits off abuse in her books & tried to make a coloring book of an abuse book PRODUCING LOVE THEORETICALLY? ali what the hell?,' one user wrote on X.

'if i was an author i'd never sell the rights to my book because what if i found out colleen hoover was producing the adaptation,' another wrote.

Another user posted: 'why are we letting colleen hoover produce anything in the big year of 2026,' while another wrote: 'you try to have a good day and then you find out colleen hoover is producing a film adaptation of one of your favorite books like ok.'

so all of us are mourning pic.twitter.com/FN5W1XZeuH — 𝑦𝑎ᢉ𐭩 (@poppyndaisyy) June 30, 2026

Some argued that the announcement marked another disappointment for the book community following Patrick Schwarzenegger's casting in Beach Read.

'the book community has taken hit after hit this year. i am devastated. first the tarnishing of Gus from Beach Read, and now that lady involved in Love Theoretically? how will we ever recover?' one user wrote.

Another added: 'KEEP COLLEEN HOOVER FAR FAR AWAY FROM ALL UPCOMING EMILY HENRY ADAPTATIONS.'

colleen hoover and love theoretically should have never been in the same sentence burn it — rain (@nocturneswans) June 29, 2026

The reaction extended to TikTok, where one user wrote:' 'she's decided that if her adaptations are awful, then so will everyone else's.'

Another posted: 'Don't talk to me I just found out one of my all time favorite books is getting a book to movie adaptation but the producer is COLLEEN HOOVER. I'm mourning what could've been. #SAVELOVETHEORETICALLY'

Others, however, argued that the adaptation remains in good hands, noting that Sofia Alvarez and Max Siemers, who previously collaborated on the first two To All the Boys I've Loved Before films, are involved in the project.

Wait before we light our torches it’s being directed by Sofia Alvarez who directed the to all the boys I’ve loved before trilogy and one of the producers is Max Siemers who also worked on that trilogy and before I fall. Besides Colleen Hoover, we’re in good hands! pic.twitter.com/Bce2gPrQGR — Josie ✨ (@adamdriversputa) June 29, 2026

The announcement of Love, Theoretically's adaptation comes ahead of Prime Video's adaptation of Hazelwood's The Love Hypothesis, starring Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman, which premieres on 23 September 2026.

Additionally, Hoover served as a producer on the film adaptation of her novel Verity, which stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett and is set for release in theatres on 2 October 2026.