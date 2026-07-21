Cinema-goers who thought they were settling in for an epic adventure before 'The Odyssey' instead found themselves jolted by a horror preview that quickly became one of the summer's most talked-about trailers. After days of social media buzz surrounding one particularly effective jump scare, the first trailer for 'Other Mommy' has now been released online.

The supernatural horror film stars Jessica Chastain in a mysterious maternal role that has already drawn comparisons to 'Coraline.' With eerie imagery, unsettling creature design and a climactic scare that reportedly startled cinema audiences, the trailer has fuelled anticipation well ahead of the film's release.

Why the 'Other Mommy' Trailer Left 'The Odyssey' Audiences Terrified

The newly released trailer opens with what appears to be an ordinary family dynamic before gradually descending into psychological horror. As the tension builds, strange visions, disturbing figures and increasingly sinister encounters suggest that something supernatural has taken hold.

The preview culminates in a startling sequence involving a figure lurking beneath a table, a moment that has become the trailer's defining image. The scare was first experienced by audiences who saw the trailer before screenings of 'The Odyssey,' with many later saying it was more frightening than they expected from a cinema preview.

Before the trailer was officially released online, social media was flooded with reactions from viewers who had encountered it in cinemas. Its online release has sparked renewed discussion among both cinema-goers who saw it early and viewers watching it for the first time.

'This played right before The Odyssey. That jump scare under the table was so terrifying I left the theater,' one viewer wrote. Another said, 'That table jump scare made me physically recoil. Doesn't happen often.'

A third added, 'That is the first time in my life where a jumpscare in a TRAILER has got me.'

Others praised the marketing, with one viewer writing, 'This is how you do a horror movie trailer.'

Why Viewers Are Calling 'Other Mommy' a Live-Action Coraline

Alongside praise for its scares, many viewers immediately compared 'Other Mommy' to 'Coraline,' the acclaimed animated fantasy based on Neil Gaiman's novel. The similarities stem from the central premise of a mysterious alternate mother whose seemingly comforting presence becomes increasingly sinister.

'I didn't know they were doing a Coraline live action remake,' one social media user wrote.

Another commented, 'The way this is just a bad live action Coraline adaptation😭😭😭.'

Despite those comparisons, others argued the film appears to establish its own identity, with one viewer writing, 'This looks REALLY good,' while another added, 'This looks interesting and promising.'

What To Know About Jessica Chastain's 'Other Mommy'

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'Other Mommy' is a supernatural horror film directed by Rob Savage, the filmmaker behind 'Host' and 'The Boogeyman.' Jessica Chastain leads the cast in the title role, continuing her run of psychologically driven performances.

The film also stars Odessa Young, Minnie Driver, Kue Lawrence, Tadhg Murphy, Francesca Corney and Delroy Lindo. While plot details remain limited, the trailer suggests the story centres on a family confronting an unsettling maternal figure whose true nature gradually emerges.

Social media discussions before the trailer's official release suggest it had already become one of the summer's most talked-about horror previews, with its now-infamous under-the-table jump scare driving much of the conversation.