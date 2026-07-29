A new Netflix documentary has brought new attention to the murders of four University of Idaho students by releasing previously unseen crime scene footage, even as convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger files a legal submission to overturn his guilty plea.

The three-part series, The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare, revisits the November 2022 killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin inside an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, while featuring footage from the early police response, including body-cam recordings from officers who entered the Moscow home.

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Netflix has released the series as Kohberger files a post-conviction petition asking a court to allow him to withdraw his plea and pursue a trial. The documentary examines the investigation that led to Kohberger's arrest and conviction, including interviews with people involved in the case and a look at how investigators built their case.

Plea Deal Under New Legal Challenge

Bryan Kohberger is attempting to overturn his guilty plea after admitting responsibility for the murders of four University of Idaho students and receiving four consecutive life sentences. Kohberger filed a petition for post-conviction relief, asking the court to allow him to withdraw his plea and move forward with a trial.

Kohberger had told The New York Times that he filed the petition because the plea was reached under unfair circumstances. He claims he was pressured into accepting the agreement and that promises made during discussions with his lawyers influenced his decision. He is currently representing himself in the challenge filed in Idaho court, per CBS News.

The victims' families have previously expressed frustration that the case ended without a full trial, particularly because a jury never publicly examined all the evidence. Kohberger's attempt to reopen the case could now bring attention again to the investigation and the legal arguments surrounding his conviction.

Netflix Documentary Reveals New Crime Scene Footage

Netflix's three-part series, The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare, explores the case through newly released footage and interviews, including body-cam recordings from the first officers who entered the Moscow home after the victims were discovered.

The footage provides a view of the initial police response and the conditions officers encountered at the scene. The documentary also features accounts from investigators and individuals connected to the case, offering a detailed look at the early stages of homicide investigation.

Claims Over Evidence and Defence Strategy

A major part of Kohberger's challenge centres on claims that important information was not properly considered before he accepted the plea agreement. Reports indicate he has questioned whether his defence team fully considered evidence that could have affected his decision, per People.

Kohberger alleges in an affidavit supporting his petition that his attorneys did not share certain 'exculpatory discovery' handed over by prosecutors during plea talks. He claims the evidence may have affected his decision to admit guilt in the murder case, citing 'clumps of hair found in Ethan Chapin's hands.'

The original investigation relied on multiple pieces of evidence, including DNA found on a knife sheath at the crime scene and digital records used by authorities to connect Kohberger to the killings. Prosecutors argued those findings supported the case against him before he entered his plea.

His new petition does not automatically guarantee a new trial, as the court must first decide whether his claims meet the legal standard required to challenge a conviction after a guilty plea.

The court's decision on his petition could determine whether the conviction remains final or whether the case returns to the courtroom.