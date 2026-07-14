James Franco has left fans wondering what exactly is going on after resurfacing on social media with an unusually rugged appearance, frantic videos and extraordinary claims that powerful people tried to stop him from revealing what he says is evidence of an alien encounter.

The Oscar-nominated actor spent weeks building suspense before finally releasing black and white security footage that appears to show an alien-like figure outside his home. While Franco insists the footage is genuine, many viewers remain convinced there is another explanation behind the bizarre online campaign.

James Franco Returned With Unrecognisable Look

Franco surprised followers when he launched a new TikTok account on 4 June, marking his first major return to social media since largely stepping away from public platforms following the sexual misconduct allegations made against him in 2018.

His appearance immediately became a talking point, with many viewers saying the actor looked almost unrecognisable compared with his previous public appearances.

In his first video, Franco insisted the account was genuinely his and not created using artificial intelligence.'I can't say too much right now. But stick around and I promise it will all make sense,' he wrote.

He also attempted to address early scepticism by insisting he was not suffering from a breakdown.' I maybe seem crazy. Like, why? What's going on? What's the gimmick? No. This is real,' Franco told viewers.

Over the following weeks, however, his videos became increasingly mysterious, with the actor appearing anxious while claiming he was being watched, followed and targeted by unknown people.

'Powerful People' Wanted the Footage Hidden

As his TikTok uploads continued throughout June, Franco repeatedly suggested that someone was attempting to stop him from revealing what he had discovered.

On 15 June, he claimed the mystery centred on an alleged extraterrestrial encounter at his property. He then began teasing a release date of 13 July, repeatedly telling followers they would soon understand why he had been acting so strangely.

In one video posted on 25 June, Franco claimed his account had even been hacked.

'OK, they hacked my account. I got it back. They want me to stop. People think I'm acting crazy. Whatever. I'm not acting crazy. I saw something,' he said.

He continued, 'They don't want me to show what I'm gonna show. I'm gonna show it. I already told you, 7/13.'

When the promised date finally arrived, Franco again suggested powerful people had tried to silence him.' I saw something, and I thought, you know what? I can't keep this quiet,' he said.

Alleged Alien Footage Quickly Divided Viewers

The long awaited video showed grainy black and white security camera clips featuring what appeared to be a tall alien-like figure walking outside Franco's home before approaching one of the windows.

The footage immediately spread across social media, but instead of convincing viewers, it fuelled even more speculation.

Many users questioned whether the figure was genuine, while others suspected the entire campaign had been carefully planned.

Others also noticed that additional footage appeared to be available only to paying subscribers of Franco's TikTok account, leading some to question whether the videos were part of a marketing strategy rather than a genuine attempt to reveal evidence of extraterrestrial life.

Although Franco has repeatedly insisted his claims are genuine, many followers believe the videos are teasing a future film or television project.