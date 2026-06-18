Following Obsession's success at the box office, director Curry Barker has addressed the possibility of a sequel, revealing that while he has ideas for Obsession 2, he does not want to rush into making it. The horror film has grossed over $224 million worldwide and has become one of 2026's most profitable movies.

Obsession follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants his wish for his friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) to fall in love with him, leading to terrifying consequences.

Will There Be a Sequel to 'Obsession'?

Currently, Obsession 2 has not been officially confirmed, and Barker has no intention of rushing into a sequel.

While he has a 'cool idea' for a follow-up, he said he does not want to go 'straight into Obsession 2.'

'I have such a cool idea for it that I won't say. I'm not saying it has to be five, six years from now. But I think people would be just as excited for it if it came a little down the road. It's a whirlwind and I'm trying to figure it out,' Barker told The Hollywood Reporter.

What Will 'Obsession 2' Be About?

If Obsession 2 happens, it would likely tell a new story rather than continue Nikki's storyline.

Read more Low-Budget Horror Hit 'Obsession' Dominates Watchlists After Surprising Box Office Jump Low-Budget Horror Hit 'Obsession' Dominates Watchlists After Surprising Box Office Jump

'This just happens to be a premise where there is a lot more to be done. It's not really a sequel. It's just a new guy or girl with a One Wish Willow: What does she wish for, and how did that mess up her life? There's so many stories to be told,' Barker said on Happy, Sad, Confused.

In other interviews, Barker suggested that Obsession could also expand into an anthology series.

'There's concepts for a sequel for this movie, or even an anthology TV show. Who knows? I'm not saying anything, but I'm just saying you never know what could happen,' he said in one interview.

@phantasmagpress ‘Obsession’ writer-director Curry Barker teases what a potential sequel to his hit horror film might look like. Grossing $17 million at the domestic box office, ‘Obsession’ has performed extraordinarily well for an indie feature acquired out of a film festival. Moreover, thanks to strong word of mouth and buzzy online reactions, the film beat ‘Michael’ at the box office on Monday. Fans will be glad to hear that Barker has thought about a potential follow-up to his harrowing thriller with Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, which could either take the form of a feature of an anthology series. He has another film, ‘Anything but Ghosts’, on the way from Focus Features and Blumhouse, while he’s already been tapped to direct A24’s ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ remake. @focusfeatures @Focus Features UK @Blumhouse #obsession #currybarker #horrormovie #horror #fyp ♬ original sound - phantasmagpress

He elaborated further in another interview: 'I obviously have a couple more things that I'm excited about next, but I do see Obsession 2, maybe. Or even what really is exciting to me is maybe an anthology, like a one-hour episode. Each episode is a different wish that goes completely off the rails. Maybe I'll direct the pilot with the same DP, and you could invite other filmmakers to kind of give their spin at it. That would be really cool.'

Obsession director Curry Barker would like to explore more deadly wishes in the future perhaps in a potential anthology series #Obsession pic.twitter.com/JLKCkpyTch — Total Film (@totalfilm) May 16, 2026

While fans wait to see whether Obsession 2 moves forward, Barker already has several projects in development.

His next film, Anything but Ghosts, starring Aaron Paul and Bryce Dallas Howard, exists in the same universe as Obsession. It follows two fake paranormal investigators who must face actual ghosts while dealing with the deception of their own fraudulent business.

'There's like a news article thing on the next movie where you hear a news anchor talking about a triple homicide [by] a woman,' Barker said at a post-screening Q&A.

In addition to Anything but Ghosts, Barker is also set to write and direct a reboot of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.