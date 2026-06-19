Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has called for Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid to be sacked from the ITV show after she appeared to brand him a 'conman' and rolled her eyes while discussing his prison ordeal and 'disappearance' during Tuesday's broadcast.

For context, the latest flashpoint follows a messy few weeks in which Andrews' sudden absence from a planned live interview on GMB triggered speculation about his whereabouts. Price had been due to appear on the show with Andrews to discuss her new Sky documentary and his detention in the United Arab Emirates, but he never made the flight.

When ITV researchers checked with the Foreign Office, officials confirmed they had 'supported a British man who was detained in the UAE.' That line, coupled with Andrews' patchy explanations since, has fuelled on-air questions about what really happened.

Lee Andrews Hits Back At Susanna Reid Over 'Conman' Claim

During Tuesday's programme, Reid was fronting Good Morning Britain alongside Martin Lewis when entertainment correspondent Richard Arnold delivered an update on Price's four-part Sky documentary and Andrews' reported prison release.

Arnold relayed Price's claim that the series ought to have run to eight episodes because she 'always brings the drama.' The remark clearly tested Reid's patience. She looked across the desk and said drily to Arnold: 'I think my eyes just rolled out of my head.'

It was a small, almost throwaway moment on live television, but Andrews seized on it. In a series of Instagram stories, he accused Reid of prejudging him and claimed she had effectively labelled him a fraudster.

'So what is Susanna Reid rolling her eyes at?' he asked his followers. He said he would 'get onto the sofa with Katie at some point and we'll thrash it out,' suggesting he wanted the right of reply on the same programme. Then he delivered his demand.

'To judge me without any evidence and calling me a conman, that's ridiculous. She should lose her job for that,' he wrote.

Andrews argued that Reid's attitude towards him was based on little more than hearsay. 'Your prejudice towards me without actually any solid evidence other than an ex coming forward with a story. If you're an investigative journalist, and surely you should know that,' he continued, as reported by the Mirror.

ITV has not publicly responded to his calls for Reid's dismissal. There is also no clear indication, from the clip as described, of the exact words Reid used beyond the eye-roll and her pointed questioning of Price. Without the full broadcast transcript, the extent of any 'conman' remark remains unverified and should be taken with a grain of salt.

The Prison 'Disappearance' And Katie Price's Defence Of Lee Andrews

Read more Is 'Missing' Lee Andrews Drama Fake? Katie Price Pushes Back Against Internet Rumours Following Husband's Disappearance Is 'Missing' Lee Andrews Drama Fake? Katie Price Pushes Back Against Internet Rumours Following Husband's Disappearance

The tension between Andrews and GMB did not begin with Tuesday's show. His no-show earlier this year, when he was scheduled to appear live with Price, set off the first round of uncomfortable questions.

On air at the time, co-host Ed Balls pressed Price directly, asking if Andrews had been arrested. Behind the scenes, producers had already been told by the Foreign Office that they were assisting a British man detained in the UAE. Price pushed back.

'No, I feel like they just said it to me in there [backstage] so I just said to Lee 'apparently a British man has been detained, can you confirm it's not you?' And he's done a voice note back and said it's not him and sent laughing emojis,' she replied.

Reid then questioned whether Andrews was 'unreliable,' a description Price rejected out of hand. 'Not to me,' she shot back. Reid, keeping up the pressure, added: 'What I love about you Katie is that you're very open, but I just wonder if he's telling you everything.'

That line may have stung as much as anything Andrews saw this week. Since his reported release, he has repeatedly tried to set out his version of what happened, returning again in his latest Instagram video to lurid details of being seized at the airport.

'I'll say it one more time, the National Guard who took me in the beginning have guns and they don't register you as being arrested,' he said. 'They just take you and hold you and that is what happened. Anywhere in the world you go to an airport, they have guns, they're patrolling the border and they took me, not in the best way either. It was not the best experience and from there, they held me in state security. I was transferred..'

The ellipsis was his, not the platform's. As with much of Andrews' account, there are gaps he has yet to fill publicly, and there is no independent documentation of the conditions he described. Beyond the Foreign Office's brief statement that they 'supported a British man who was detained in the UAE,' officials have not commented further on the circumstances of his case.

What is clear is that Andrews now wants to take the fight to GMB itself. He is promising an on-sofa showdown with Reid and Price, insisting his name has been tarnished without proper evidence and framing the presenter's eye-roll as a professional failing. Whether ITV, or Reid, feel any need to answer him on air is another question entirely.

Nothing in Andrews' more serious claims has been confirmed by official sources so far, so his allegations and characterisations should be treated with caution until more evidence is made public.