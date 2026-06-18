Carly Douglas, a South Carolina fitness influencer who inspired thousands with her workouts and candid health updates, has died from gastric cancer at the age of 36. The mother-of-three passed away on 13 June 2026, just three months after she told followers she had been diagnosed with severe stage four stomach cancer.

Her immediate family has since released a moving tribute that rapidly gained widespread attention across various social media channels. Douglas leaves behind her husband and three young children, prompting an outpouring of global support for a woman who documented her health journey with notable transparency.

Rapid Decline Following Stage Four Stomach Cancer Diagnosis

The South Carolina resident built a substantial digital footprint by sharing health routines and wellness advice. Her content abruptly shifted earlier this year when she received a terminal medical prognosis.

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Douglas chose to bring her audience along during her treatment, frequently posting video updates regarding her fight against the disease. She approached the illness with what her family described as profound grit and determination.

Despite her physical decline, she maintained a public presence focused on optimism. Her final months were marked by an unwavering commitment to her personal faith and a desire to encourage those following her health updates.

Viral Family Tribute Underlines Her Faith And Devotion To Family

Following her passing, her family issued a comprehensive statement regarding her final days. The widely shared post revealed that she spent her last moments surrounded by her closest relatives and her three children.

According to the viral tribute cited by Bollywood Shaadis, the influencer maintained her hope to live while continuously redirecting the attention of her supporters back to her religious beliefs. Relatives noted that she firmly believed she was held in the palm of God's hand.

Her husband, David, was highlighted as a central figure during her final months. The family statement emphasised that he was her best friend and the person she eagerly anticipated seeing every evening.

Their relationship was described as deeply affecting every aspect of their shared home. Furthermore, the tribute explicitly stated that her parents also meant the world to her during her lifetime.

Global Followers Share Grief For An 'Inspiring' Creator

The news of her death prompted followers to share their grief online. Many users reflected on the specific videos she posted during her cancer treatment.

One user recalled a direct interaction regarding her diagnosis. The netizen wrote, 'One of the last things you said to me was you don't want anyone angry at God because of what's happening to you— I promise you were spending our energy leading with love.'

Another supporter highlighted the international reach of her fitness and lifestyle content. The fan commented, 'Sending so much love and prayers to your family and everyone whose lives you touched.'

The same user added, 'Your light will continue to shine through the countless people you inspired. Since her last post, I've checked daily for anything new and have thought of her every day.'

The statement concluded with, 'I'm very sad and shocked, even though I didn't know her. My deepest condolences to her entire family. Heartfelt condolences from Germany.'

How Her Digital Legacy Will Continue To Inspire Others

Douglas's relatives concluded their public message by expressing gratitude for the prayers poured out over the previous three months. They urged her community to pursue eternal peace and live with vigour.

Her online platforms now serve as a permanent memorial to her resilience. This ensures her message endures long after her passing.