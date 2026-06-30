Angelina Jolie has said she has not dated since her split from Brad Pitt, making the admission in a Yahoo Entertainment interview published this week while promoting Couture, the new drama in which she plays filmmaker Maxine Walker. It was one of the clearest things she has said about her private life in years, and it landed precisely because there was no attempt to dress it up.

For context, Jolie and Pitt separated in 2016, and the years that followed were defined less by romance than by a bruising legal fight and Jolie's focus on raising their six children.

Jolie said, 'To be candid, I haven't dated since I divorced a decade ago,' adding that she had come to think of that part of herself as no longer central while she concentrated on her children and family.

After all the tabloid noise around that marriage, it is almost wild how plain the line is.

Angelina Jolie Puts Her Dating Life Back On The Record

The remark did not arrive out of nowhere. Jolie was speaking about Couture, a film set against Paris Fashion Week in which Maxine receives a breast cancer diagnosis while trying to keep working, and the role appears to have pushed her towards questions she has mostly kept under wraps. In the film, Maxine enters a romance even as her world narrows around illness and responsibility. Jolie, by contrast, made clear that her own life took another route.

That contrast seems to be what gave the interview its edge. She said playing Maxine forced her to sit with an uncomfortable idea, that a woman might remain devoted to her child and still allow herself love, companionship, and a life that is not entirely organised around motherhood.

It is not a grand confession, and perhaps that is why it feels more revealing than the usual celebrity rollout stuff. There is no reinvention campaign here, no glossy declaration of a bold new era, just a woman admitting that one part of her life went quiet and stayed that way.

Jolie also spoke in more bruised terms about where she is emotionally. She said she was starting to think she had to 'live again' and 'be free again,' before adding, 'In a way that maybe life has broken me a little bit.'

That is a striking sentence, not because it is melodramatic, but because it is not. It sounds tired, honest, and a bit unfinished, which is usually how real life looks when the interview makeup comes off.

Angelina Jolie Says Her Children Are Pulling Her Forward

If there is a hinge in the story, it is her children. Jolie said they are no longer simply the people she has protected through years of upheaval, they are now old enough to push back and ask for more of her than the role of 'Mom.'

She said they were, in some sense, guiding her back towards her former self and reminding her of the strength and openness she wants them to have. There is a lovely reversal in that, children becoming the ones who nudge the parent back into the world.

She struck a similar note in Variety, where she said her 'fighting spirit' had returned and that her older children were encouraging her to get out, travel and do things again. She said most of them are nearly 18 and want to see her in motion, not parked in the emotional aftermath of the last decade.

'They know me more than anybody, and they still like me, which says a lot,' she said, in a line that is funny, a little barbed, and probably more telling than anything else in either interview. That may be the real story here.

Not that Jolie has not dated, though that is the headline-grabbing detail, but that she seems to be talking about herself differently now, less as a symbol of survival and more as someone trying to recover ordinary parts of life she boxed away.

Couture appears to have given her a language for that, or at least an opening. Sometimes the most revealing celebrity interview is the one that does not quite resolve itself, and Jolie's did not. It stopped on a thought that feels more lived than polished, that her children now want her to be more than just 'Mom.'