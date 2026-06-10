Mackenzie Shirilla, the controversial teen accused of murdering her boyfriend and another male friend, is serving her time in jail. She recently appeared in a Netflix docuseries and continues to make headlines because of her alleged words and deeds.

Just recently, Shirilla's former inmate alleged that she confessed to murdering her boyfriend, despite previously attributing the incident to her postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) diagnosis.

Former Inmate Claims Shirilla Said 'The Devil Made Her Do It'

Anastasia, who had frequent encounters with Shirilla in prison, told the Daily Mail how the convicted murderer told everyone that the devil made her do it. Shirilla also allegedly said that Dom had to die.

'She said the devil made her do it. She said the devil was pressing on her foot...She wanted to make it sound like she was a little devil girl, and that this is what she intended to do. Like there was a reason that Dom had to die,' Anastasia said.

Shirilla, who according to Anastasia is obsessed with herself, reportedly made scrapbooks with only her photos while in prison. Other inmates typically made scrapbooks with photos of their family and friends as a reminder of what life was like outside.

Multiple Violations in Jail

Records published by the New York Post revealed that Shirilla faced multiple violations while in prison, ranging from allegations of sexual misconduct to engaging in offensive behaviour. At one point, Shirilla was allegedly caught being intimate with a female inmate.

Shirilla also got into heated fights and arguments while in prison. On one occasion, she received a dress code violation for dressing inappropriately behind prison walls. However, she reportedly slammed the police officials and told them that she isn't responsible if any of the male staff got a 'boner.'

'The whole time we were in the restroom she was very disrespectful and talked with a loud tone asking if this was all we were worried about was her altered jacket,' a female guard wrote in her report.

Grave Visit Video Surfaces as Supporters Maintain Her Innocence

Despite these revelations, those close to Shirilla continue to maintain her innocence. Just this week, a video of Shirilla visiting Russo's grave was uploaded to her Instagram Story. The video was taken shortly after the accident took place in 2022. In the clip, Shirilla is still wearing a neck brace, and her face is still bruised.

In the Netflix documentary, 'The Crash', family and friends of Shirilla described her in a positive light. They all said that what happened to Dom and the other male friend was certainly not intentional. However, family members of Dom insisted that Shirilla was to blame because she was the one behind the wheel.

Vehicle data records confirmed that Shirilla did not attempt to brake as the car accelerated through the neighbourhood, suggesting to investigators that the act was intentional. This contradicted her defence that the incident was related to her POTS diagnosis.

Shirilla appeared in the documentary briefly to plead her innocence. She also professed her love for Dom and said that she would not do anything to hurt him. Despite her denials, Shirilla was convicted of the murders of Dom and Davion Flanagan and is serving 15 years to life.