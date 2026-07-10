A police investigation is currently underway in Dubai after 27-year-old Brazilian influencer Kauana Bilhar died following a fatal fall from the 27th floor of a high-rise building. The popular travel and modelling content creator had amassed a huge online following through her work before the incident. Authorities are now gathering facts regarding her death.

Her mother, Darla Bilhar, publicly confirmed the death of her daughter on 7 July. Authorities investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident have not ruled out the possibility of an accident, suicide, homicide or femicide. Darla travelled to Dubai to closely follow the police investigation and arrange for her daughter to be safely returned to Brazil.

Kauana Bilhar Fall Probe Includes Femicide Possibility

The young model celebrated her engagement to Barbara Abrantes in one of her final social media posts on 25 June. She posted about the celebration on that specific date, which is widely believed to have been her last public interaction on social media. Because the exact date of the Brazilian model's death is unclear, the window between her final celebratory post on 25 June and her mother confirming her death on 7 July leaves a timeline gap. Investigators are reviewing the days following her engagement announcement to establish a clear sequence of events.

Mother Demands Respect In Kauana Bilhar Investigation

In the wake of the incident, heartbroken mother Darla has demanded respect for her daughter. This plea came after the influencer had her social media flooded with malicious comments and wild accusations. Speaking out about the online reaction, she made a firm request for basic decency.

'My daughter deserves respect,' Darla stated. 'She can no longer respond to the accusations, the malicious comments, the stories that are being created about her.' She emphasised the emotional toll the situation has taken. 'It is with my soul in pieces that I come to speak out. My daughter deserves respect.'

In a separate public tribute, Darla expressed profound grief over losing her child. 'There are no words capable of expressing the magnitude of the longing you left behind,' said Darla. She continued to share her sorrow, adding, 'Today you are no longer by my side as I dreamed, but you will live forever within me. I love you infinitely, my girl. Until the day we can meet again.'

Kauana Bilhar Death Recalls Previous Dubai Fall

The ongoing investigation comes after a Ukrainian model who went missing after a party in March last year was found in Dubai, dumped by the side of a road with horrific injuries. Maria Kovalchuk, 20, had been missing for eight days. She had previously told friends that she had been invited to a party at a hotel on March 9.

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According to several Ukrainian media reports, Kovalchuk disappeared after she was set to attend a party with two men who introduced themselves as representatives of the modelling business. The circumstances of her disappearance sparked immediate concern before she was eventually discovered.

An investigation into that case revealed that she sustained serious injuries after she entered a restricted construction site alone. Officials say she fell from an undisclosed height at that location. Both incidents involve young models suffering serious falls from height in the same city, though each case involves distinct circumstances and separate investigations.