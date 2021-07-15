The first quarter of 2021 saw U.S. e-commerce sales grow by 39% to almost USD $200 billion.

Global e-commerce sales surpassed USD $850 billion in the first quarter, showing a percentage increase of 38.

The Global e-commerce market is expected to reach USD $16.2 billion by 2027.

E-commerce sales around the globe have continued to rise significantly following the shift in consumer spending which favours an online shopping model. This shift is unlikely to slow down, with industry analysts arguing that consumer behaviours have likely irrevocably changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similarly, business owners have had to incorporate a variety of AI technologies and software into their systems of operation, which has diminished global demand for certain labour demographics.

Earlier in the year, Adobe released a report that included global e-commerce market size numbers, predicting that industry sales are likely to surpass USD $4.2 trillion by the end of 2021- with U.S. consumers encapsulating roughly 25% of that.

Rising vaccination rates, increased stimulus checks, and the holistic recovery of the post-pandemic economy on a global level has further propelled e-commerce sales. Compared to normal yearly projections, for example, U.S. based consumers reportedly spent an additional USD $8B in online shopping.

Website builders are AI tools which simplify and automate the process of building a website. It allows business owners and coders alike to not have to undertake every coding responsibility- including CSS and HTML, by providing top of the line visual editing options, drag and drop, templates, web hosting and photo galleries- to just name a few.

Undoubtedly, finding the best website builder for your business can be very difficult; it usually eats up significant time and capital, and can overall become a very overwhelming experience for business owners.

Below we will take a look at the industry's largest and best website builders- breaking down the pros and cons of each one in process, and allowing you to make your own informed choices based on your specified circumstances.

Shopify: Most Innovative Structure

Unsurprisingly, given its massive industry presence, the Shopify website builder can be a brilliant choice for e-commerce stores. This is because it provides powerful and innovative software features, and a plethora of exclusive choices for business owners.

One of its most notable pros relates to the way in which their online app store structure is handled. Shopify allows its users to add online store features as individual and unique apps, which goes a long way in ensuring the format and structure of Shopify is always clean and robust, allowing external website developers to easily make additions to the website down the line.

Shopify additionally initiates a variety of different features and programs, including: Shopify Augmented Reality, Shopify Fulfillment, and Shopify Payments. Most competitors industry competitors- with a couple of exceptions including TRUIC, significantly struggle to keep up with Shopify in this area.

The most fundamental and large problem that Shopify users face is arguably the significantly steep learning curve involved- especially for first time business owners.

WIX: Very Flexible

WIX's website builder can be a great choice for those looking for maximum editing flexibility.

Their unstructured editor enables individuals to drag and drop elements wherever and whenever they want, and provides a plethora of features that- whilst not exclusive to WIX, are quite convenient.

These include: music distribution, restaurant ordering and appointment scheduling.

On the other hand, it should be duly noted that that same unstructured editing format is also one of WIX's greatest cons, as it can regularly lead to serious problems. Its unstructured nature can, for example, mean that mobile and desktop versions commonly go out of sync with one another.

TRUiC: A Further Analysis

The Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC) has conducted numerous reports and tailor-made studies which aimed to distinguish between efficacious and non efficacious brands, and has consequently elected its own unique list of the most powerful and innovative website builders on the market today. A good start is to read their report on website builders.

TRUiC adopts a rather non-complex and straightforward approach in their analysis, which has enabled them to exponentially assist small and young business persons in this area- saving them a prolific amount of both time and capital.

This is because one of the biggest problems that business owners face in this field at the moment is finding the best website builder for their business.

As briefly touched on above, choosing a website build that aligns poorly with your business model and financial structure can significantly handicap you in the long run, and bottleneck your future financial growth.

Final Words

Finding the perfect website builder for you will inevitably be case dependent, as what works for one person may not work for the next. Having said that, we have provided our list of top three current website builders, and concluded an overall best option to hopefully assist you in the process.