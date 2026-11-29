Worldwide box-office takings for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping have reached $419.181 million (£320.04 million), according to figures listed by The Numbers on 30 November. The total comprises $231.681 million (£176.89 million) in domestic takings and $187.5 million (£143.16 million) from international markets.

The prequel's strong performance has kept it at the top of the domestic box-office chart for a second consecutive weekend, despite a decline in takings from its opening frame. Its Thanksgiving performance also gave it a substantial boost, with the extended holiday period producing a higher five-day total than the standard weekend figure.

Sunrise on the Reaping Remains No. 1 at the Box Office

The film opened in North America with $119.319 million (£91.10 million) over its first weekend, according to The Numbers. It then remained at the top of the domestic weekend chart with an estimated $56.75 million (£43.33 million) over the three-day period beginning 27 November. That represented a 52 per cent decline from its debut, but kept it ahead of new releases including Focker-in-Law and Hexed.

The Numbers' daily chart lists $22.55 million (£17.22 million) for Friday, 27 November, followed by $21.2 million (£16.19 million) on Saturday and $13 million (£9.93 million) on Sunday. Together, those figures account for the film's $56.75 million (£43.33 million) second-weekend total.

The Thanksgiving holiday period also produced a larger five-day figure. Boxoffice Pro reported an estimated $83.5 million (£63.75 million) from Wednesday to Sunday. This includes the Wednesday and Thursday takings as well as the three-day weekend, making it a different measurement from the Friday-to-Sunday total listed separately by The Numbers.

International Markets Add to the Worldwide Total

The Numbers' territory breakdown lists $17.10 million (£13.06 million) in box-office takings from the United Kingdom, $8.76 million (£6.69 million) from Australia and $6.50 million (£4.96 million) from Mexico. It also records $4.09 million (£3.12 million) from Spain and $3.72 million (£2.84 million) from Italy. These are the amounts currently displayed by the tracker, rather than necessarily representing the final totals for those markets.

South Korea has the earliest listed release date in the territory breakdown, opening on 11 November. The United Kingdom and Spain followed on 20 November, while Australia, Italy and Mexico began screenings on 19 November. The Numbers groups numerous additional markets under a single 'Rest of World' entry, so the named territories do not represent the entire international breakdown.

The differing release dates also mean that individual markets have had varying amounts of time to accumulate and report ticket revenue. The international figures should therefore be viewed as a snapshot of the film's performance rather than a final accounting of every territory.

The Prequel Revisits Haymitch's Story

Set in Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the film follows the younger Haymitch Abernathy on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. According to the film's official synopsis, Joseph Zada plays the 16-year-old Haymitch, who is selected to compete.

The synopsis says Haymitch forms an alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner, played by Mckenna Grace, and becomes involved in a wider coalition seeking to challenge the Capitol's control. The prequel explores an earlier period in Panem's history, before Katniss Everdeen's participation in the Games, while focusing on the experiences that shaped Haymitch.

The cast also includes Whitney Peak, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close and Kieran Culkin. The Numbers' cast listing additionally credits Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark and Woody Harrelson as the older Haymitch Abernathy. Their appearances connect the prequel to the earlier films, while Zada leads the story as the younger version of Haymitch.

The worldwide total of $419.181 million (£320.04 million) remains a running figure rather than the film's final lifetime gross. It may change as additional international receipts are reported and The Numbers updates its tracking.