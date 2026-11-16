Johnny Depp's return to the top of the North American box office with Ebenezer has reignited discussion about his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. The film debuted at No. 1 over the weekend, prompting divided reactions among fans.

The achievement comes four years after Depp won the majority of his defamation claims against Heard in Virginia. However, jurors also found in Heard's favour on one counterclaim, awarding her damages. Their highly publicised legal dispute affected both actors' professional reputations, with Depp losing major Hollywood opportunities before his latest studio-film comeback.

Directed by Ti West, Ebenezer earned an estimated $19 million (£14.4 million) across 3,535 North American cinemas during its opening weekend, according to industry estimates reported by the Associated Press. The film also collected $23 million (£17.44 million) internationally, bringing its worldwide opening to $42 million (£31.84 million).

David A. Gross, publisher of the box office newsletter FranchiseRe, called it a 'solid opening for a Christmas-themed movie', according to Variety.

He added that 'Johnny Depp remains a major celebrity around the world, and director Ti West brings some edge'.

However, Depp's box office success has also revived arguments surrounding his former marriage.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Legal Battle Sparks Divided Reactions

Depp's return to the box office prompted some social media users to revisit the former couple's defamation trial and the allegations of abuse surrounding their relationship.

One X user supporting Depp celebrated Ebenezer reaching No. 1 while accusing Heard of domestic abuse. The commenter argued that male victims deserve recognition and portrayed Depp's legal victory as vindication. However, not everyone shared that sentiment.

"Tell the world, Johnny. Tell them,

Johnny Depp, I, Johnny Depp, a man,

I'm a victim too of domestic violence."



"And see how many people believe

or side with you."



Listen to how she adds in "a man."

Like being a man means nobody will

ever believe you're a victim.



That's… pic.twitter.com/OTaIdeFp0W — Lindsay 🇺🇸 The Lucky Strike Report (@LuckyStrikeRpt) November 16, 2026

Another X user defending Heard reiterated allegations against Depp and declared continued support for the actress. A separate commenter argued that Depp's decision to pursue legal action, rather than Heard's allegations alone, had damaged his professional standing.

I Stand With Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is a wife beater. https://t.co/dchZNjj77t — rihannanavy (@alison6043) November 15, 2026

Another lengthy post supporting Depp revisited disputed recordings, testimony and allegations presented during the former couple's legal proceedings.

The competing reactions reflect the lingering divisions surrounding the case. However, accusations shared online should not be treated as established facts.

In June 2022, a Virginia jury found in Depp's favour on all three of his remaining defamation claims concerning Heard's 2018 opinion article in The Washington Post. The jury awarded him $10 million (£7.58 million) in compensatory damages and $5 million (£3.79 million) in punitive damages, although the latter amount was subsequently reduced to $350,000 (around £265,000) under Virginia law.

Jurors also found that Heard had been defamed by a statement made by Depp's former lawyer, Adam Waldman, and awarded her $2 million (£1.52 million) in compensatory damages.

The former couple subsequently settled their appeals in December 2022, with Heard agreeing to pay Depp $1 million (around £758,000).

How Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Legal Dispute Affected His Career

Depp's legal troubles coincided with significant setbacks in his Hollywood career, particularly his involvement in major film franchises.

In November 2020, Warner Bros asked Depp to resign from Fantastic Beasts following his unsuccessful UK libel case against The Sun. The actor confirmed at the time that he had agreed to the studio's request, and his role as Gellert Grindelwald was subsequently recast.

Depp was also dropped in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. However, years after his legal victory, in August 2026, producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed they were in talks with Depp to reprise his beloved character in Pirates 6.

During his 2022 testimony, Depp described the damage to his reputation and career as 'nothing short of everything'. Heard's legal team disputed his account, questioning whether his professional difficulties had begun before her opinion article appeared.

With Ebenezer, Depp has returned to the top of the box office, demonstrating that he still commands considerable audience interest.