Megyn Kelly has launched a personal attack on Leonardo DiCaprio, branding the Hollywood actor a 'fat, bloated, slovenly, disgusting slob' during her SiriusXM programme on 18 November, 2026.

Her remarks followed the actor's 52nd birthday celebrations in Beverly Hills, where footage of younger female guests arriving at his party drew considerable online attention.

The broadcaster's criticism went beyond DiCaprio's appearance. She questioned his lifestyle and attitude towards ageing, while making an allegation about possible drug use that she acknowledged was unsupported by evidence.

Megyn Kelly's Leonardo DiCaprio Rant Followed Birthday Party

DiCaprio turned 52 on 11 November and celebrated the milestone with a gathering at a private residence in Beverly Hills on 14 November.

Videos showing a group of women arriving at the event in a minibus circulated online, prompting renewed discussion about the actor's dating history and relationships with younger women.

His girlfriend, 28-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, was reportedly among those attending. The guest list also included several prominent entertainment figures, including Tobey Maguire, Al Pacino, Casey Affleck and Orlando Bloom.

Discussing the celebrations with Dr Drew Pinsky on The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly questioned the apparent contrast between the women attending the gathering and DiCaprio's current appearance.

'He is a fat, bloated, slovenly, disgusting slob. That's how Leonardo DiCaprio looks now,' she declared.

She followed the remark with another insult, saying, 'I should call him Dick-Crap-Prio, because that's how he looks.' Kelly also referred to photographs of the actor walking on a beach in Hawaii, criticising his stomach and chin.

'He's perfectly comfortable walking with his disgusting, blubbery gut hanging out. His triple chin,' she said.

Megyn Kelly brutally mocks Leonardo DiCaprio’s appearance, says the Hollywood heartthrob has become a “fat, bloated, slovenly, disgusting slob.”



Megyn Kelly: “He is a fat, bloated, slovenly, disgusting slob. That’s how Leonardo DiCaprio looks now.”



“I should call him Dick… pic.twitter.com/H1DxADsXZF — ‏ً (@heisdenji) November 19, 2026

Her comments became particularly contentious when she suggested DiCaprio looked as though he might be taking drugs.

'To me, he looks like he's on drugs. I don't have evidence that he's on drugs,' Kelly acknowledged, before continuing her criticism of his eating, drinking and lifestyle.

No evidence was presented to substantiate the suggestion. The allegation remains Kelly's personal speculation and should not be interpreted as an established claim about the actor.

Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating History Draws Further Attention

The actor has frequently attracted public scrutiny over his dating history, with online discussions often focusing on the ages of his former partners. His relationship with Ceretti, who is 28, has also attracted attention because of their age difference.

Kelly suggested that Hollywood's celebrity culture had contributed to what she considered DiCaprio's changing attitude towards himself.

'He used to be hot. He used to be absolutely beautiful and lusted after by virtually every woman in America,' she said.

She subsequently described his appearance as a consequence of what she called narcissism, arguing that the entertainment industry encourages and rewards that behaviour.

Her criticism also extended to the apparent expectations placed on women attending the celebration, whom she suggested were expected to meet particular physical standards.

Megyn Kelly's Comments Prompt Backlash Online

Kelly's remarks drew online criticism, with some social media users questioning whether they crossed the line from celebrity criticism to body-shaming. One said it was fine to criticise DiCaprio's work, but it was 'mean' to attack his body.

The backlash also raised questions about the apparent double standards surrounding physical appearance, particularly whether male celebrities should be subjected to the same scrutiny routinely directed at women.

Some commenters defended DiCaprio against the personal insults. 'He looks like 98% of men his age,' one said.

For an actor whose appearance once formed a substantial part of his public image, ageing has inevitably become a subject of conversation among celebrities. Whether Kelly's criticism was intended as commentary on Hollywood culture or simply a personal takedown, her choice of words has become a story in its own right.