Pope Leo XIV told delegates in Rome on Wednesday, 15 May, that he rejects the use of the death penalty for drug trafficking and organised crime offences, urging governments across the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) region to choose 'mercy' and rehabilitation over execution or degrading punishment.

Pope Leo was addressing participants in the Second International Conference on the Fight against Drugs and Organized Crime in the OSCE region, a two-day meeting held on 14 and 15 May and hosted by the Italian Parliament.

#LeoneXIV: la vera giustizia non può essere soddisfatta solo dalla punizione, serve pensare al reinserimento dei condannati nella società. Il rispetto della dignità umana esclude uso di pena di morte, tortura, pratiche crudeli o degradanti #STOPDRUGS @OSCEhttps://t.co/2v1WSaRTSj — Vatican News (@vaticannews_it) May 15, 2026

The OSCE brings together states from Europe, Central Asia and North America to work on security, political co‑operation and human rights. Against that backdrop, the Pope used his audience to warn that illicit drugs and criminal networks are, in his words, a scourge that 'imperils the very future of our societies.'

Death Penalty Rejection as Defence of Human Dignity

From the outset, Pope Leo positioned the Vatican's stance less as a soft line on crime and more as a hard line on cruelty.

Drawing on Catholic social teaching, he argued that 'no truly just society can endure unless the law and not the arbitrary will of individuals remains sovereign.' That sovereignty of law, in his view, does not license states to do whatever they like to offenders.

The Pope said that no person, 'regardless of power or status,' can claim a right to violate the dignity and rights of others or of their communities. He tied that principle directly to how nations choose to punish drug traffickers and mafia bosses.

Respect for the dignity of every person, Pope Leo insisted, 'precludes the use of the death penalty, torture, and every form of cruel or degrading punishment.' He did not carve out exceptions for particularly reviled crimes.

Pope Leo XIV Warns No One Has the Right to Violate Human Dignity in Fight Against Crime and Drugs

Read more: https://t.co/720QCIoSn1#PopeLeoXIV #HumanDignity #CatholicOnlineNews pic.twitter.com/C7pmJaurLv — Catholic Online (@CatholicOnline) May 15, 2026

In other words, even those convicted of fuelling addiction, violence and corruption, in his reading of Church teaching, cannot be stripped of their fundamental humanity.

At the same time, he was blunt about the harm caused by organised crime and illegal drugs. He described the fight against those networks as 'grave and urgent' and called the spread of narcotics a menace that threatens social stability. The tension running through his remarks is deliberate, a call to confront ruthless criminality without becoming ruthless in response.

Pope Leo also set out what he sees as the proper framework for that response. The Holy See, he said, holds that 'the rule of law, crime prevention and criminal justice must advance together in unity.' In practice, that means states cannot focus solely on harsher penalties while neglecting prevention or fair process.

Prevention, Education and the Wider Duty to Those Addicted

Much of Pope Leo's address was devoted not to traffickers but to those he described as 'enslaved by addiction.' For him, prevention is not simply a technical term in policing but a way of honouring human dignity before it is shattered.

He argued that preventing and responding to criminal activities is 'closely interrelated with the respect for and protection of universal human rights.' That obligation, he said, does not rest solely with governments or courts.

León XIV rechaza pena de muerte y tortura contra crimen y narcotráfico

El Pontífice llamó a fortalecer la prevención, la educación y los derechos humanos frente a las redes delictivas y las adiccioneshttps://t.co/swxbFZPdXm — Editorial Diario Del Yaqui (@DDYoficialmx) May 16, 2026

Instead, he appealed to the responsibility of society as a whole, signalling that families, schools, communities and faith groups each carry a share of the work.

Read more Blasphemy or Secret Message? Critics Claim Donald Trump's 'Jesus' AI Image Shows Him Healing a Young Jeffrey Epstein Blasphemy or Secret Message? Critics Claim Donald Trump's 'Jesus' AI Image Shows Him Healing a Young Jeffrey Epstein

The Pope said the Holy See supports every initiative that seeks 'to establish an effective, just, humane and credible criminal justice system capable of preventing and countering the production and the trafficking of illicit drugs.' Yet he was clear that punishment 'cannot be the only response' the justice system offers.

Instead, he called for approaches 'marked by perseverance and mercy, aimed at the re‑education and full reintegration of offenders into the fabric of society.' It is a demanding vision, particularly in countries where drug-related violence has left deep scars and where public opinion often favours severe reprisals.

On the demand side of the drug trade, Pope Leo pressed for comprehensive programmes to help people in addiction 'rediscover and live anew the fullness of their God-given dignity.'

He warned that misinformation on social media is trivialising the risks of drugs and said 'education is key to prevention.' That education, he stressed, must begin in the family and be strengthened in schools.

Pope Leo XIV called for respect for human dignity in the fight against drug trafficking, and reiterated his rejection of the death penalty, torture, and any degrading punishment in the face of the scourge. https://t.co/WaDrHpzmfI — Catholic News Agency (@cnalive) May 15, 2026

Pope Leo also turned briefly to those on the front line of enforcement. He said preventing and countering organised crime is 'essential to building safe, just and stable societies' and recalled members of law enforcement who have 'sacrificed their lives or suffered injury in the courageous performance of their duties.' It was a nod to the officers and agents who confront the very traffickers he refuses to see executed.

The address ended with a broad appeal. Leo urged conference participants 'to promote policies that truly serve the common good and the inalienable dignity of every human being.'

How far governments in the OSCE region are willing to bend towards that standard, particularly on capital punishment and harsh sentencing for drug offences, remains an open question and should be viewed with a degree of scepticism until concrete legal changes follow.