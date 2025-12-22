Idris Elba has reignited one of Hollywood's longest-running casting debates, and all it took was a wax figure and a well-timed music cue. Elba, who was recently at Madame Tussauds London to see his new wax statue, shot a teasing TikTok video tied to the lore surrounding the debate over Bond's casting.

Set to the unmistakable James Bond theme, the clip pans past wax figures of former 007 actors before landing squarely on Elba, who strikes a confident pose at the end of the lineup. Although the moment was brief, playful, and captioned as 'Wifey made me do it,' fans took it as a wink.

Within hours, comment sections filled with excitement, questioning if this was an easter egg of a confirmed casting, while some were declaring that Elba should finally step into Bond's shoes.

Why the Video Hit Such a Nerve

The timing and presentation did much of the work. Elba has been a fan-favourite Bond pick for more than a decade, and the visual of him standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig felt, to many, like a symbolic passing of the torch.

Several fans quickly amplified the buzz, framing the clip as Elba's 'biggest hint yet,' even as others acknowledged it for what it appeared to be as a knowing bit of fun tied to a high-profile unveiling.

Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds officially revealed Elba's first-ever wax figure on 19 December. The statue depicts him in a monochrome blue suit he designed and wore during a July 2024 meeting with King Charles, where he discussed youth violence prevention and work connected to The King's Trust.

Elba called the experience 'surreal' and a full-circle moment, given his East London roots.

Only A Clever Setup Or More?

Despite the excitement, there has been no official movement on Bond casting connected to Elba. As of late December, reports indicate that Amazon MGM Studios is now holding full creative control of the franchise and is leaning toward a younger British actor for Bond 26, likely someone in their late 20s or early 30s.

Meanwhile, director Denis Villeneuve is reportedly attached, with Steven Knight writing the script, but production is not expected to begin until after Villeneuve completes Dune: Messiah. Casting decisions are reportedly still some distance away, with a release window eyed for 2028.

However, that reality hasn't stopped fans from reading into Elba's placement alongside the Bond figures, a choice widely seen as intentional on Madame Tussauds' part. It tapped directly into a conversation that never quite goes away.

Elba's Own History With the Bond Question

Elba, now 53, has previously distanced himself from the role, particularly after public debates around race and casting turned increasingly heated. In past interviews, he's acknowledged the toll that discourse took, even as he appreciated the support behind the idea.

More recently, his focus has shifted toward directing and producing. Earlier this month, he spoke candidly at the Red Sea International Film Festival about eventually stepping back from acting, saying he hopes to transition fully behind the camera. Still, he remains busy, with a new Luther sequel reportedly in the works for Netflix.

Meanwhile, actor Callum Turner has also entered the casting conversation, emerging as the top candidate to lead the beloved role.