Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing in Tucson, Arizona, after what investigators have described as her abduction on 1 February, while retired FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has now pushed back against online claims that Guthrie's brother in law, Tommaso Cioni, 'looks the part' of a suspect.

The 84 year old was last seen at her Tucson home on the evening of 31 January. The Pima County Sheriff's Department opened a search the next day, later joined by the FBI. Despite national media attention and a $1 million reward offered by Savannah Guthrie for information leading to her mother's recovery, no suspect has been identified and no arrest has been made.

How The Case Turned On Tommaso Cioni

Speculation around the case has increasingly centred on Cioni, the husband of Savannah's sister, Annie. In recent weeks, he has become the focus of intense online scrutiny, fuelled by amateur sleuths examining doorbell footage and family details.

Coffindaffer addressed that speculation directly in a post on X on Sunday 19 April. In the video, she outlined what she knows about Cioni's background and argued that he has become a target largely because of how he looks, not because of any publicly known evidence.

Nancy Guthrie- The Searches https://t.co/25JPTPi0WS — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 19, 2026

According to Coffindaffer, Cioni is originally from Italy, has lived in the United States for more than 20 years and married Annie in 2006. She said he teaches sixth grade biology and plays in a Tucson band called Early Black. In her view, nothing about that background suggests the profile of someone behind a family member's disappearance.

Still, suspicion has persisted. Coffindaffer said much of it appears to rest on appearance rather than fact. 'Tommaso looks the part,' she said in the X video, arguing that his looks alone had made him an easy target. Some people may see him as handsome, she said, while others appear to read something more sinister into his features.

That point cuts to the heart of the backlash surrounding the case. In a story tied to a well known television anchor and watched closely online, appearance has become a stand in for evidence.

The 'Porch Guy' Theory

At the centre of the online speculation is grainy doorbell camera footage from Nancy Guthrie's front porch. Online commentators have dubbed the masked figure in the clip 'Porch Guy', and some have insisted the person shown is Cioni.

Coffindaffer rejected that claim in blunt terms. 'It's so absurd to me,' she said, adding that some people were nevertheless treating the theory 'as a fact'. She said there was 'no physical corroboration' linking Cioni to the person on the porch.

In her view, the comparison falls apart on closer inspection. She pointed to the visible parts of the masked man's face, his body language and the way he walks. Compared with Cioni, she said, 'There's nothing there to compare.'

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She also challenged one of the main claims used to cast suspicion on him. Online accounts have suggested Cioni was the last person to see Nancy before she disappeared. Coffindaffer said that was not accurate, arguing that he was only 'one of the last' to see her on the night of 31 January, while the person captured on the porch and 'others' were at least among the final people to have seen her alive.

Her broader point was simple. Cioni had reportedly been acting as Nancy's caretaker, saw her often and shared regular Sunday dinners with her. Coffindaffer questioned why he would harm her, arguing, 'There's just nothing for them to gain.'

Family Cleared, Suspicions Persist

The speculation has not stopped with Cioni. Annie has also faced what Coffindaffer described as 'relentless accusations', even though law enforcement publicly moved to clear the family early in the investigation.

In February, just over two weeks after Nancy went missing, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said all family members had been cleared as suspects. 'The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,' Nanos said in a statement shared on X. 'To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.'

A statement from Sheriff Chris Nanos on the Nancy Guthrie Investigation: pic.twitter.com/YfhQSPkrFJ — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 16, 2026

Coffindaffer's comments align with that position. She has not claimed to speak for investigators currently working the case, but she has repeatedly argued that the family, including Cioni, are also suffering as the case remains unsolved.

For all the online analysis and speculation, the central fact has not changed. Nancy Guthrie, an 84 year old woman taken from her home, has not been found. No suspect has been publicly identified, and no one has been arrested. The questions that matter most, who took her, why, and where she is now, remain unanswered.

Nothing in the latest round of commentary changes that. Until investigators present hard evidence, the claims swirling around the family remain speculation, not proof.