Annie Guthrie is a published poet who designs custom jewelry from a Tucson warehouse.

Her husband, Tommaso Cioni, is an Italian-born biology teacher who studies lizards and plays bass in a local rock band.

For nearly two decades, the couple lived a quiet life in Arizona's Catalina Foothills, just four miles from Annie's mother, Nancy Guthrie. That life changed on 1 February when the 84-year-old was reported missing, and the couple became the most scrutinised figures in one of America's most gripping cases.

A Poet and a Teacher

Annie, 56, the eldest of Nancy's three children and older sister of NBC Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, holds a Master of Fine Arts from Warren Wilson College and a Bachelor of Arts in Poetry from the University of Arizona. She published her poetry collection, The Good Dark, with Tupelo Press in 2015 and has received an Academy of American Poets Prize and an Arizona Commission on the Arts Fellowship. She runs a commission-only metalsmithing business at Splinter Brothers & Sisters Warehouse and works as Marketing and Publicity Director for Kore Press, a feminist publishing house.

Cioni, 50, was born in San Giovanni Valdarno in Tuscany, Italy, and has taught sixth-grade science and Advanced Placement Biology at BASIS Oro Valley in Tucson for more than 15 years. He once described his dream job as being a 'rock star' before settling on herpetologist. He plays bass and vocals in a band called Early Black.

The couple married in 2006 and has one son. Annie once described their relationship by saying Tommaso was her 'greatest teacher' and 'a great manifester' who 'writes poetry with his lifestyle.'

Last to See Nancy Alive

On the evening of 31 January, Nancy took an Uber to the couple's home for dinner. Cioni drove her back at approximately 9:50 p.m. and confirmed she was safely inside. Her pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple devices at 2:28 a.m. the following morning, and she was reported missing around noon on 1 February.

That timeline placed Annie and Cioni at the centre of public attention from day one. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) searched their Tucson home twice in the first week of February, and Annie's car was taken into custody for forensic testing. No charges were filed.

The Loan Claim

On 30 April, investigative YouTuber Jonathan Lee Riches posted on X that he had been told Annie asked Nancy for a loan shortly before she vanished. Riches, whose JLR Investigates channel has drawn more than 50 million views covering the case, did not name his source or provide supporting evidence. The claim has not been confirmed by law enforcement or the Guthrie family.

I'm told Annie asked Nancy Guthrie for a loan before she vanished from her home. pic.twitter.com/GbP0Wzrk0N — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) April 30, 2026

Cleared but Not Spared

Despite being cleared by the Pima County Sheriff's Department by mid-February, the couple has faced relentless online accusations. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer publicly defended Annie during a live stream on X in April, saying she showed 'no signs of money problems.'

Nancy Guthrie-It is time to talk about Annie. https://t.co/tzssTXZ1kW — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 14, 2026

'They do just fine. They have one child. They have a beautiful life from all accounts,' Coffindaffer said. She also dismissed theories that Annie was jealous of Savannah, calling that claim 'baloney'.

Family friend and Jimmy Eat World drummer Zach Lind also backed the couple on X, writing that Annie and Tommaso are 'amazing people, dedicated parents' who 'love and care for Nancy on a daily basis.'

Imagine going through everything this family is going through and also having to contend with vile humans who post stuff like this. Unreal. Annie and Tommy are amazing people, dedicated parents who also love and care for Nancy on a daily basis. https://t.co/zsf6VT3RpF — Zach Lind (@zlind76) February 4, 2026

Today marks 90 days since Nancy vanished. Authorities have not named a suspect, confirmed a motive, or recovered the missing woman. The Guthrie family is offering $1 million (£735,000) for information leading to her recovery. Anyone with information can call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.