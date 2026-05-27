Independent horror film Obsession has quickly become one of the biggest breakout stories of 2026 after delivering a rare second-weekend box office increase and generating massive online buzz. The supernatural thriller, directed by 26-year-old filmmaker Curry Barker, was reportedly produced for under $1 million (approximately £745,000) but has already earned tens of millions worldwide.

The film first opened to strong numbers earlier this month, but industry analysts were especially surprised when ticket sales climbed instead of falling during its second weekend in cinemas. The movie experienced a jump of roughly 30% to 39%, an extremely uncommon achievement for a horror release, particularly one already playing in wide release, per People.

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Word of Mouth Fuels the Film's Momentum

Much of the movie's success has been linked to strong audience reactions and social media discussion. Horror fans online have praised the film's unsettling atmosphere, dark humour, and low-budget creativity, helping turn the project into a must-watch title among younger audiences. Reddit discussions surrounding the movie have also highlighted repeat viewings and positive theatre reactions.

The movie's rapid rise was driven less by traditional marketing and more by online conversation and audience recommendations. Forbes described the film as a 'breakout hit' that benefited from word-of-mouth support and growing interest in its lead performances.

The story centres on a lonely young man whose supernatural wish for his longtime crush to fall in love with him spirals into disturbing consequences. Critics and viewers have pointed to the film's mix of psychological horror, romance, and uncomfortable tension as a key reason it has stood out in a crowded horror market.

Obsession earned $17 million (roughly £12.6 million) during its domestic opening weekend before climbing to $23.9 million (around £17.8 million) across the Memorial Day frame, an unusually strong hold for a wide-released horror title. With international earnings included, the supernatural thriller has now grossed approximately $75 million (approximately £55.8 million) worldwide despite being produced on a reported budget of just under $1 million (approximately £745,000).

Producer Jason Blum celebrated the achievement on social media, noting that the film became the only wide-release horror movie on record to post a second-weekend increase of this size, rising 30% from its debut. The surprise success also arrives after M3GAN 2.0 underperformed for Blumhouse Productions around the same period last year, per Vulture.

Director Curry Barker Emerges as a New Horror Talent

The success of Obsession has also placed significant attention on director Curry Barker, who previously built an audience online through YouTube projects and short horror films. Barker gained recognition through low-budget internet productions before transitioning into feature filmmaking, according to Decider.

His rapid rise has been compared with earlier independent horror success stories that launched major directing careers. Some analysts believe the film's performance could encourage studios to invest more heavily in emerging digital creators with strong online followings and unconventional filmmaking backgrounds.

The cast, including Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston, has also received praise from viewers and critics. Navarrette in particular has been highlighted as a standout performer, described by several outlets as one of the film's breakout stars.

As the film continues its theatrical run, the public is watching closely to see whether the momentum can continue through streaming and international markets. Regardless of how far its box office totals climb, Obsession has already established itself as one of the year's most unexpected horror success stories.