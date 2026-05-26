Actor Neal McDonough has opened up about one of the most difficult periods of his career, claiming he was labelled a 'religious nut' in Hollywood after refusing to perform intimate scenes on screen, a decision he says ultimately cost him work, financial stability, and even his home.

Best known for roles in Band of Brothers, Minority Report, and Desperate Housewives, McDonough has long maintained a personal rule against filming romantic or sex scenes with women other than his wife, model Ruvé Robertson, whom he married in 2003. The actor, who is openly Catholic, has repeatedly said his faith and family come before his career.

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Career Fallout After Refusing Intimate Scenes

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, McDonough reflected on the aftermath of being removed from the ABC drama Scoundrels in 2010 after declining to perform intimate scenes. According to the actor, the incident severely damaged his reputation in the entertainment industry.

McDonough said industry figures viewed him as overly religious because of his refusal to kiss co-stars on screen. He explained that while he had always consumed alcohol socially, the professional rejection pushed him into a darker period marked by heavier drinking and emotional struggles.

'What time is the bar open? That was generally my thought process back then. It was, you know, fired from a show because I wouldn't kiss a woman. No one would hire me because they thought I was this religious nut bag, which is that I love my wife so much. And no one can understand it, no one could understand it,' the actor told Fox News.

The 60-year-old actor also described the financial toll of the career downturn, saying he lost major possessions and faced serious personal hardship after work opportunities dried up. In previous interviews, he revealed that he struggled to secure acting jobs for years following the controversy surrounding Scoundrels. 'I lost the house, lost the cars, lost everything,' he admitted.

Faith and Family Remained Central

McDonough has consistently defended his decision, saying his convictions were more important than maintaining Hollywood approval. In earlier interviews with Closer Weekly, later cited by several faith-based outlets, he explained that he prioritises God and family above everything else.

When asked about getting fired from Scoundrels, McDonough told Closer Weekly, 'it was a horrible situation for me. After that, I couldn't get a job because everybody thought I was this religious zealot. I am very religious. I put God and family first, and me second. That's what I live by. It was hard for a few years.'

The actor said he never wanted to compromise his marriage by filming intimate scenes with other actresses. His stance reportedly cost him substantial earnings and led some in Hollywood to label him a 'religious zealot.'

Despite the setbacks, McDonough maintained that he did not regret standing by his beliefs. In later interviews, he said his career eventually recovered after producer Graham Yost offered him a role in the FX series Justified. The opportunity helped re-establish him as a sought-after television actor.

Over the years, McDonough rebuilt his career through appearances in major television productions including Yellowstone, Suits, and Tulsa King.

More recently, the actor appeared in the film The Last Rodeo, where his real-life wife portrayed his on-screen spouse. McDonough noted that the project allowed him to remain true to his long-standing personal boundaries while continuing to work in the industry.