Marvel fans are once again deep in theory territory after a wave of alleged leaks and casting reports sparked claims that Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter may have a son in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

The discussion exploded after reports suggested actor Wesley Holloway has joined Avengers: Doomsday, with speculation quickly linking him to the long-discussed character James Rogers. While Marvel Studios has made no official confirmation about his role, fan theories have surged due to existing comic material, multiverse story hints, and earlier teaser footage showing Steve Rogers in a domestic setting holding a child.

Wesley Holloway Casting Rumour

The speculation began after Marvel Studios revealed new additions to the Avengers: Doomsday cast, including Wesley Holloway. Almost immediately, online theory accounts began suggesting his role could be tied to Steve Rogers' family line, particularly a grown version of James Rogers.

The theory gained traction due to earlier MCU hints that Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter ended up living a quiet life together after the events of Avengers: Endgame. A teaser sequence showing Steve in a rural setting, wearing a more aged appearance and holding a baby, intensified fan curiosity about whether the MCU was finally confirming their family life in full.

Supporters of the theory argue that Marvel rarely introduces new young actors without long-term narrative intent, especially in a multiverse-heavy storyline like Avengers: Doomsday. Critics, however, insist the casting could easily be unrelated, pointing out that Marvel frequently keeps roles secret until official trailers are released.

Why Fans Think James Rogers Fits the MCU Timeline

Much of the theory centres on James Rogers, a character who exists in Marvel's extended lore and alternate timelines. In certain comic and animated storylines, James is depicted as the child of Steve Rogers, though his parentage varies across universes.

In some versions, he is linked to Natasha Romanoff, while in others he is associated with Peggy Carter or alternative reality storylines involving time displacement. This flexibility has made him a strong candidate for MCU adaptation, particularly as Avengers: Doomsday is expected to explore multiverse fragmentation on a large scale.

Fans point to alleged leaks suggesting that Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter are living in Universe 828, where they raise a child away from the main MCU timeline. Some reports also claim scenes were filmed involving Steve and a young son at a baseball stadium, further fuelling speculation that James Rogers could be fully introduced as a grown character in the upcoming film.

However, Marvel has not confirmed any such narrative, and all details remain within the realm of speculation and unverified leaks.

Steve Rogers Family

The broader Avengers: Doomsday storyline is rumoured to involve Doctor Doom initiating a multiversal crisis, forcing characters from different timelines into direct conflict. Within that framework, Steve Rogers' return is expected to carry significant emotional weight, particularly if his personal timeline has continued off-screen since Endgame.

Some theories suggest that Loki, the TVA, or multiverse incursions may have relocated Steve and his family into another universe for protection. In this interpretation, Wesley Holloway's character would represent an older version of James Rogers, potentially stepping into a major role as events escalate.

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Additional speculation links Peggy Carter to controversial alliances, with rumours suggesting she may be influenced by Doctor Doom's promises to stabilise the multiverse. If true, this would place Steve and Peggy's family at the centre of a moral and emotional conflict within the film.

Still, none of these narrative threads have been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios, leaving fans to piece together fragments from trailers, casting announcements, and insider claims.

Marvels Fans Divided

As with most major MCU theories, reactions have been sharply divided. Some fans believe the clues strongly point towards Wesley Holloway playing James Rogers, arguing that the timeline setup, casting age, and multiverse direction all align too neatly to be coincidence.

Others are far more sceptical, suggesting the theory is built on selective interpretation of leaks and social media speculation. They argue Marvel often casts actors for unrelated roles in order to misdirect audiences ahead of major releases.

Even so, the theory continues to gain momentum due to the emotional weight of Steve Rogers' story and the ongoing fascination with what happened after his retirement. Whether James Rogers exists in the MCU or not, the idea of Steve and Peggy's family life has clearly captured fan imagination.

Marvel has not confirmed Wesley Holloway's role, and all claims remain speculative. But with Avengers: Doomsday set to expand the multiverse in unprecedented ways, fans are convinced that answers may soon arrive on screen rather than online.