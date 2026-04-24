The Nancy Guthrie case remains active in Tucson after fresh remarks from a retired detective renewed attention on forensic evidence, and a separate burst of police activity on 23 April kept focus on the disappearance of the 84-year-old woman, who was last seen on 31 January.

Investigators have not announced an arrest, and officials have not confirmed that the latest search activity in another part of the city was connected to her disappearance.

Nancy Guthrie Case: A Violent Struggle At The Door

What has emerged since then is a disturbing picture of what may have happened in Nancy Guthrie's final known moments at home.

Experts who have reviewed the limited evidence in the public domain believe a confrontation occurred. Former FBI agent Jim Clemente pointed to the pattern of blood found by investigators and suggested the 84‑year‑old did not simply step out of her house and vanish.

'I believe that Nancy fought him, either inside the door or just outside, depending on where the first appearance of this blood splatter evidence is,' Clemente said, assessing the case. 'And at that point, she was likely either blitzed with overwhelming force, punched in the face or the nose, and she began bleeding.'

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said investigators are working on the assumption that Nancy Guthrie may still be alive somewhere and could require immediate medical help if found.

Forensic Clues Keeping The Nancy Guthrie Investigation Alive

The hard evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case is relatively small but significant.

Officers confirmed through DNA testing that the blood on her porch belonged to her, indicating a violent incident at or very near the front of the property.

A doorbell camera in the area recorded an unidentified masked man near her house on the night she went missing. Not long afterwards, a single glove was recovered about two miles away, described by authorities as similar to one worn by the masked figure in the footage.

Investigators have said multiple pieces of DNA have been collected from various items, yet none have so far led to a suspect they are prepared to name or charge. As of the latest update, no one has been arrested, and no alleged perpetrator has been publicly identified.

'Anything But Cold': Timelines And Uncertainty In The Nancy Guthrie Case

This gap between the amount of work being done and the information shared has fuelled speculation that the inquiry has stalled. A retired detective who has been closely following developments pushed back on that idea in striking terms.

Speaking on the YouTube programme The Interview Room, former investigator Bob Gilliam insisted the Nancy Guthrie case is 'anything but' cold.

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'This is not a cold case, in my opinion,' he told a live panel. 'I've heard a lot of people speculate whether or not this case has gone cold. I think it's anything but that.'

Gilliam suggested federal agents and county detectives in Pima County are quietly focusing on people of interest, even if those names never make it into public view.

'I think that FBI and the Pima detectives, the investigators on the task force, are working suspects, potentially, and it's come down to probably some form of forensic analysis that's going to make or break the case.'

Gilliam admitted he had originally expected quicker movement.

'Sometimes these things just take a while. I thought, initially, we would have seen arrests by now, but I'm not surprised that we haven't,' he said. 'We're just going to — I hate to say this — but we're just going to have to wait and see. And I think we will see. Probably sooner rather than later, within the next few months.'

In the next breath, though, he cautioned against placing too much weight on any informal timeline.

'We just simply don't know,' he added, noting that it could take 'a couple years' before the Nancy Guthrie case is fully resolved.

Tucson Helicopter Search Revives Nancy Guthrie Questions, But Police Link Still Unproven

Public attention sharpened again when heavy police activity in Tucson's West University area drew notice on 23 April.

Reports cited by the source article described multiple police vehicles, a helicopter and K-9 units searching the neighbourhood, while video showed officers combing the area for more than an hour.

One eyewitness offered the kind of street-level detail that instantly travels further than any official briefing. 'A helicopter circling overhead, officers seen with a K-9 in the area. We are waiting on more info from TPD. One neighbour says this has been going on for the last 60/90 minutes here in Midtown.'

As of this reporting, authorities have not confirmed any direct link between Nancy's case and later large‑scale police activity in the wider Tucson area.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on 1 February after relatives were unable to reach her. Officers launched a major search operation across her local area that lasted more than 10 days, using ground teams, dogs, and air support.

Despite the scale of that early response, there were no arrests, no named suspects, and no public explanation beyond one stark confirmation from tests carried out on a dark stain outside her home: the blood on her porch was hers.