The fall of a rap empire rarely arrives in such stark and violent fashion. What began as a seemingly routine business meeting in a Dallas recording studio has now spiralled into a federal case that threatens to dismantle one of hip-hop's most talked-about label rosters. At the centre of it all is Lontrell Williams Jr., better known as Pooh Shiesty, a rising Memphis rapper whose commercial potential made him one of the few artists retained by Gucci Mane when he famously trimmed his New 1017 Records lineup.

Yet, according to federal authorities, that same ambition may have driven a shocking turn. Prosecutors allege that a carefully orchestrated plot involving firearms, intimidation, and kidnapping was executed in a bid to break free from contractual ties. What followed was not only a criminal investigation, but a digital trail so glaring that it may have sealed the fate of everyone involved.

A Business Meeting That Turned Violent

According to sources, the incident took place on 10 January at a music studio on Dallas Parkway. Three industry professionals, identified only as R.D., M.M., and B.P., had travelled to Dallas for what they believed was a legitimate meeting arranged by Williams to discuss his recording contract with New 1017 Records, the label owned by Radric Davis, widely known as Gucci Mane.

Prosecutors now allege that the meeting was nothing more than a carefully staged trap. Once inside the studio, Williams reportedly produced an AK-style pistol and held one of the victims at gunpoint. Under duress, the victim was forced to sign documents releasing Williams from his recording contract. The situation escalated quickly as eight alleged co-conspirators, including fellow Memphis rapper Rodney Wright Jr., known as BIG30, displayed firearms and began robbing the victims.

High-value items, including Rolex watches, jewellery, and cash, were taken during the incident. The violence did not stop there. One victim was reportedly choked to the point of near unconsciousness, while Wright allegedly used his body to barricade the studio door, preventing any chance of escape. What had been presented as a business discussion quickly descended into a scene of intimidation and physical harm.

US Attorney Ryan Raybould later underscored the severity of the incident, stating, 'The victims in this case came to Dallas to conduct legitimate business, and they were met with firearms and violence.' He added a pointed warning that such actions would be 'vigorously investigated and prosecuted.'

The Digital Trail That Unravelled Everything

If the alleged plan was designed to secure freedom and financial control, it appears to have unravelled almost immediately due to a series of critical missteps. At the time of the incident, Williams was already on federal home confinement following a prior firearms conspiracy conviction in Florida. This meant he was under strict electronic monitoring, a detail that proved crucial to investigators.

Authorities were able to track his movements using data from his ankle monitor, placing him in proximity to the Dallas studio at the time of the crime. This evidence was further strengthened by licence plate reader data, which reportedly captured the vehicle used by the group travelling from Memphis to Dallas. That vehicle, according to the complaint, had been rented by Williams's father, Lontrell Williams Sr., who is also among those charged and is accused of helping plan and execute the operation.

Perhaps most damning, however, was the group's alleged activity on social media. Within hours of the robbery, several defendants reportedly posted photos and videos displaying the stolen jewellery. These posts not only linked the suspects to the crime but also provided visual confirmation of items taken during the incident.

Read more Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case Deepens as Nine Men Federally Charged in Armed Robbery Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case Deepens as Nine Men Federally Charged in Armed Robbery

The motive, according to investigators, was rooted in business. Authorities believe the kidnapping was intended to force Williams out of his contract with New 1017 Records. The stakes were significant. Media reports in 2024 indicated that Gucci Mane had released most of his artists from the label, choosing to retain only a select few, including Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano. That decision highlighted Williams's perceived value within the label's roster.

TMZ's Michael Babcock noted that releasing Pooh Shiesty would have been a considerable financial loss, pointing out that the rapper had a strong fan base and commercially viable music. In that context, the alleged attempt to forcibly exit the contract takes on even greater significance, suggesting a high-risk gamble with potentially enormous financial implications.

Now, that gamble may come at an even higher cost. Williams and the eight other defendants face federal charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. If convicted, each could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.