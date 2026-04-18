Rapper D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was arrested on Thursday 16 April at a Hollywood Hills home on suspicion of murdering 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez in a major development in the long-running case. The Los Angeles Police Department said the 21-year-old is being held without bail while detectives prepare to present the case file to the District Attorney's office.

The arrest follows an increasingly grim investigation that began in September 2025, when Hernandez's half-decomposed body was found in the boot of a vehicle registered to Burke. At the time, he was reportedly in Minnesota on tour. He cooperated with detectives in the early stages and has consistently denied any role in the teenager's death, but the discovery of her body in his Tesla drew him into an investigative grand jury process that has now led to his arrest.

From Missing Teen to Murder Allegation

Hernandez died shortly after her 15th birthday. Her family has described what it says was a close but troubling connection with Burke in the weeks before she vanished. Relatives allege the teenager was spending time with him and referred to a boyfriend called 'David,' though some of those details have not been independently verified.

Hernandez's brother told investigators Burke picked her up in a Tesla on the night before she disappeared and took her to the cinema. By the following day, she was missing. Reporting cited by TMZ and other outlets later said Burke appeared in his Discord server complaining of a 'song crisis,' and one user replied, urging him to 'drop the one with the missing girl Celeste Rivas Hernandez.' There is no public indication that investigators have treated that exchange as direct evidence, but it has added to the scrutiny around the case.

Days later, the investigation escalated when police responded to reports of a foul odour coming from a parked Tesla. The vehicle, which was registered to Burke, had reportedly been towed and impounded while he was away. Officers opened the boot and found Hernandez's body inside, triggering a full homicide inquiry and a search warrant at Burke's Los Angeles home later that month.

According to reporting tied to the grand jury investigation, a private investigator hired by the property owners carried out a separate search of the grounds. During that sweep, the investigator reportedly found what was described as a 'burn cage' incinerator.

Exactly how that item may relate to Hernandez's death has not been set out publicly, and there is no confirmed forensic link in the public record at this stage. Even so, the discovery has become one of the most disturbing details in a case involving a teenage girl, a celebrity suspect and a body found in a car boot.

Armed Raid and Burn Cage Intensify Spotlight on D4vd

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This week's arrest came not through a quiet surrender, but during a heavily armed operation at a Hollywood Hills property where Burke was staying. Video obtained by TMZ appears to show officers in tactical helmets and protective gear carrying long guns, while multiple police vehicles lined the street. In one clip, officers are seen gathered beside their cars as they appeared to coordinate the arrest.

In a statement, LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division said, 'Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department Robbery Homicide Division have arrested David Burke, a 21-year-old resident of Los Angeles, for the murder of Celeste Rivas.' The department added that Burke 'is being held without bail' and that 'the case will be presented to the District Attorney's office on Monday for filing consideration.'

That wording means prosecutors have not yet filed formal charges in open court. Until that happens, there is no public charging document setting out the alleged motive, timeline or full evidential case beyond what has surfaced through search warrants, family accounts and references to the burn cage.

Burke has denied involvement in Hernandez's death since her body was found. No new public statement had been issued by his representatives following the arrest at the time of writing, and attempts to reach his management team on Friday were unsuccessful.

What is confirmed for now is limited but stark. A teenage girl was found dead in the boot of a car linked to Burke, his vehicle and home came under forensic scrutiny, and he is now in custody without bail. The significance of the Discord message, the alleged relationship and the so-called burn cage will ultimately be tested in court rather than settled in speculation.