A federal criminal case involving an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery linked to the music industry has intensified after nine men, including rapper Pooh Shiesty, were charged in the United States.

According to federal prosecutors, the case centres on an incident on 10 January in Dallas, Texas, where three individuals travelled for what they believed was a legitimate business meeting at a recording studio. Authorities allege the meeting was used as a setup for a coordinated armed confrontation tied to a dispute involving a record label associated with Gucci Mane.

While earlier reports suggested specific high-profile targets, prosecutors have not publicly identified the victims by name. Court filings instead describe them as music industry professionals, with one identified as the owner of 1017 Records.

Read more Who Are the Rappers Involved in Robbing and Kidnapping Gucci Mane in Dallas? Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Name Dropped Who Are the Rappers Involved in Robbing and Kidnapping Gucci Mane in Dallas? Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Name Dropped

Details Of The Federal Charges

Prosecutors allege that Pooh Shiesty arranged the meeting under the pretence of discussing contractual matters before the situation escalated. Once inside the studio, authorities claim he and eight co-defendants carried out a coordinated armed takeover.

Court documents state that one victim was taken into a separate room and pressured to sign contract termination paperwork at gunpoint, with what was described as an AK-style firearm. The affidavit alleges that personal items including jewellery, cash and accessories were taken during the incident.

Other victims were also confronted, with prosecutors alleging that firearms were displayed and property was demanded. One individual was reportedly choked to the point of near unconsciousness, while another defendant is accused of physically blocking the studio exit to prevent escape.

Individuals Named In The Case

Among those charged are several figures identified in court filings as music artists, including Lontrell Williams Sr. and Rodney Wright Jr., also known as Big30. Both are listed as co-defendants in the case.

Pooh Shiesty went live exposing Gucci Mane for being a snitch and running to the police after getting robbed and kidnapped by him and Big 30 😬



"You supposed to be gangster but you working with the police"

"We should have got you gone but we let you live, you gon be gone now" pic.twitter.com/DzLk8GQqam — Obsrvate (@obsrvate) April 2, 2026

Prosecutors have described Pooh Shiesty as the alleged 'ringleader' of the operation, though all charges remain allegations to be tested in court.

Evidence And Investigation

Investigators have outlined a range of evidence supporting the charges, including electronic monitoring data, surveillance footage, mobile phone records and social media posts. Authorities said location tracking linked to an ankle monitor worn by Pooh Shiesty at the time formed part of the investigation.

Federal officials also cited rental records and other forensic evidence as part of what they describe as a coordinated, multi-state operation involving suspects travelling from locations including Memphis, Tennessee.

According to an FBI affidavit cited by AP News, investigators also relied on images allegedly showing suspects with items believed to have been taken during the incident, as well as communications records used to reconstruct movements and interactions before and after the meeting.

Pooh Shiesty posted a video with Big 30 saying they only robbed and kidnapped Gucci Mane because he owed Pooh over 25 million from his deal but didn't want to pay him 😳



"You play with my money then you playing with your life"

"I ain't even want to do it but he wanna act broke" pic.twitter.com/P7iENXCp5g — Obsrvate (@obsrvate) April 3, 2026

Eight of the nine defendants had been arrested as of the latest update, according to prosecutors.

Case Enters Court Phase

The case has been filed in federal court in Texas, where prosecutors say the victims had travelled for legitimate business before encountering what they described as 'firearms and violence'.

Representatives for Gucci Mane did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and defence responses for several of the accused had not been publicly detailed at the time of reporting.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. If convicted, they could face significant prison sentences under federal law.