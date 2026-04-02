The hip-hop world was thrown into a state of shock following allegations that one of the industry's most influential figures, Gucci Mane, was the victim of a violent betrayal in Dallas. Federal authorities have recently detailed a chilling account of a recording session that morphed into a tactical, armed ambush within his studio.

It was supposed to be a meeting about Poosh Shiesty's recording contract. However, the encounter reportedly ended with the 1017 label founder being held against his will and stripped of his belongings.

This incident marks a dark chapter in the relationship between a mentor and his former proteges. Federal investigators suggest the plan was not a spontaneous act of aggression but a calculated "takeover" involving at least two rappers and more.

Federal Charges Link Pooh Shiesty and Big30 to the Dallas Ambush

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At the centre of the federal investigation are several high-profile defendants, including prominent rappers Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., and Big30, born Rodney Wright Jr. The legal filings identify the pair, Shiesty's father, Lontrell Williams Sr., and six others as the primary suspects in the orchestrated attack against Gucci Mane, whose legal name is Radric Delantic Davis.

Prosecutors allege that the suspects worked in tandem to overpower the veteran artist and his security detail during the studio session. According to the criminal complaint, the suspects did not act alone, but were part of a coordinated effort to secure a significant payout.

The evidence presented by the FBI points to a pre-planned heist designed to exploit the proximity they enjoyed with their former mentor. For many, the involvement of Pooh Shiesty and Big30 represents a profound breach of trust, both professional and personal.

All nine suspects have been charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Eight of them, including Shiesty, Shiesty's dad, and Big30, were arrested on Wednesday, per 11Alive.

BREAKING: Rapper Gucci Mane was robbed at gunpoint and kidnapped in Dallas music studio by Pooh Shiesty and Big30, DOJ says https://t.co/hsLRkgAJF2 — WFAA (@wfaa) April 2, 2026

Coordinated Armed Takeover Disguised as a Contract Negotiation

The federal criminal complaint alleges that Pooh Shiesty arranged a meeting with Gucci Mane on 10 January to discuss his recording contract. The 'Back in Blood' rapper and his companions arrived around 3:15 pm and ordered Mane to release him from their contract. However, Mane reportedly declined, leaving Shiesty 'agitated' and they 'started to argue.' The atmosphere turned hostile almost immediately as the group allegedly drew firearms.

Pooh Shiesty reportedly produced an AK-style pistol, forcing Mane to sign a release from his recording contract at gunpoint. The Atlantic rapper eventually signed but was not allowed to leave the room. The culprits reportedly took Mane and two other victims' Rolex watches, cash, jewellery, and other high-value items. Big30 allegedly blocked the door, leaving them trapped inside the room.

The complaint also claimed that Mane was 'pushed onto the couch' and the victims' believe they were going to be executed.' However, Shiesty put a gun to another victim's head and ordered them to leave the control room and the studio. The suspects reportedly left at 4:48 pm.

Hours after the alleged heist, the defendants reportedly posted some of the stolen items on social media, Page Six reported.

Investigators are focusing on the fact that the meeting was intentionally set under the guise of professional reconciliation. This level of premeditation is what led federal prosecutors to intervene, elevating the case from a local robbery to a federal kidnapping investigation.

Legacy of 1017 Records and the Rise of the Defendants

Gucci Mane is widely regarded as a pioneer of rap music, having released influential albums and mentored dozens of artists through his 1017 label. His career has been defined by a transition from a turbulent past to a respected executive role. However, the current legal battle threatens to overshadow his recent professional successes and his reputation as a "kingmaker" in the Atlanta scene.

Pooh Shiesty, known for the hit single 'Back in Blood,' was once considered the crown jewel of Gucci's label. His aggressive delivery and gritty lyricism earned him a massive following, much like his close collaborator Big30. Big30 is best known for his storytelling and his debut project 'King of Killbranch,' which solidified his place as a breakout star from Memphis.

The relationship between the three was once seen as a model for label success, with Gucci Mane providing the platform for both younger men to reach platinum status. Now, that relationship is being dissected in a courtroom rather than a recording booth.

As the case progresses, the future of the 1017 legacy remains uncertain, leaving fans to wonder how a partnership built on music could end in such a violent confrontation.