President Donald Trump has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran following receipt of a 10-point proposal that he described as workable. The president, who held direct talks with Pakistan, accepted the arrangement after Iran signalled a possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as a goodwill gesture.

The decision came shortly before Trump's deadline, when he had threatened severe action against Iran. Trump detailed the agreement in a Truth Social post, noting discussions with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Pakistan's Role in the Ceasefire Plan

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On his Truth Social account, Trump detailed his conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, both of whom convinced the president to hold off on his threats against Iran. However, the president made it clear that the two-week ceasefire was decided upon with the condition that Iran would agree to a complete, immediate, and safe reopening of the Strait.

'This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East,' he wrote.

Trump also confirmed receiving a 10-point proposal from Iran in response to the US's 15-point plan to end the war. The said plan was sent through intermediaries two weeks ago. Iran only responded to it on Monday with their 10-point proposal.

'Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this long-term problem close to resolution,' Trump concluded his lengthy post.

Sharif issued a statement emphasising ongoing diplomatic efforts. 'Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully with the potential to lead to substantive results in near future,' he said.

Strikes Precede Deal

The ceasefire followed US strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, which handles about 90 per cent of the country's crude oil exports. Around 50 strikes targeted bunkers, a radar station and ammunition storage, though key energy infrastructure such as oil docks remained untouched.nytimes

Still, the country's recent move triggered the concerns of Iranian leaders and nationals, who were convinced Trump would push forward with his threats. However, the POTUS's critics believed that his words were empty.

US President Donald Trump has once again retreated from his own threats, stating, I agree to halt bombings and attacks against Iran for a period of two weeks, and this will be a mutual ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/Z5BBryIuHN — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) April 7, 2026

Iranian Response

Iran's IRNA News Agency reported Trump's commitment to halt attacks. 'US President Donald Trump has once again retreated from his own threats, stating, I agree to halt bombings and attacks against Iran for a period of two weeks, and this will be a mutual ceasefire,' it posted on X.

Tehran's ambassador to Pakistan described the development cautiously. 'As of now, a step forward from critical, sensitive stage. In the next stage, respect and comity should replace rhethorics and redundancy,' he wrote.

Countries worldwide continue to monitor the US-Israel-Iran conflict, which affects regional stability and global energy supplies.