Fuel prices in the US and across the world have risen sharply due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war. Car owners have also been concerned about losing full access to fuel, among the most immediate consequences of the conflict.

As the US-Israel-Iran war shows no signs of ending in the near term, some business owners have been exploring ways to extend the fuel supply to all those who need it. However, not all of them have been acting in good faith toward their customers.

Is Watered-Down Fuel Sold in the US?

On TikTok, a user uploaded a video claiming that some petrol stations in the US have been supplying diluted fuel to their customers. In the clip, the creator describes what happened to one car owner whose fuel gauge dropped considerably after travelling just two blocks — a decrease that, she said, was more consistent with a journey of several miles than a short drive. The creator also explained that watered-down fuel typically causes the engine to fail or produce irregular sounds. The customer in the video did not experience either symptom, however, and would not have detected the issue at all had they not been actively monitoring their vehicle's mileage.

Online Reaction to the Viral Claim

The claim has prompted widespread concern online about the possibility of drivers being misled into paying for fuel that has been diluted. Many who viewed and shared the video said their aim was to raise awareness, urging other drivers to monitor their mileage closely and to ensure they are getting what they are paying for.

'My husband got gas at Costco last week and realized that he got much better mileage. Some of the stations are definitely buying low quality gas,' one person commented.

'I was getting about 350mi a tank and now im just getting over 300,' another person wrote.

However, some commenters said that the sudden drop in mileage is not unusual. 'This is normal. The range indicator is an assumption based on speed load etc,' one person wrote.

The rising cost of fuel in the US is difficult to ignore. As of 30 March 2026, the average price of gasoline has risen to $3.35 (approximately £2.51) per gallon, the highest the country has seen since July 2022. According to AAA Gas Prices, the most expensive fuel in the country can be found in Hawaii, where drivers are paying $4.24 (approximately £3.18) per gallon. At the other end of the scale, Oklahoma remains the most affordable state for fuel, with prices as low as $2.25 (approximately £1.69) per gallon, a stark contrast that reflects how unevenly the effects of the war have been felt across different parts of the country.

Impact of the Closing of the Strait

The increase in fuel prices is primarily due to supply constraints following the closing of the Strait of Hormuz. At the time of publication, it remains unclear when the situation will improve and when the Strait will reopen. The uncertainty has also prompted many drivers to fill up their tanks in anticipation of further shortages.

Trump was recently asked how long oil prices would remain elevated. The president did not provide a timeline, saying only that prices would go down 'when all this is over.'