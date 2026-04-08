A temporary ceasefire between Iran and US-backed forces has put an unexpected player at the center of global attention which is Pakistan.

The two-week pause in fighting, announced in early April, came after weeks of backchannel efforts in which Islamabad quietly carried messages, proposals, and counteroffers between Tehran and Donald Trump.

What began as low-profile diplomacy has now turned into a defining moment for Pakistan's foreign policy, with follow-up talks scheduled to take place in Islamabad.

How Pakistan Became the Go-Between

Pakistan's role took shape in mid-March, as direct communication between Washington and Tehran remained limited.

Officials in Islamabad began relaying a detailed US proposal — including a multi-point framework covering sanctions relief, nuclear restrictions, and de-escalation steps — to Iranian leadership.

Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully with the potential to lead to substantive results in near future. To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend... — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2026

At the same time, Pakistan worked with regional players like Egypt and Turkey to outline a phased approach: an immediate ceasefire followed by broader negotiations. The idea was to create enough space for diplomacy without forcing either side into an immediate long-term commitment.

Behind the scenes, Pakistan's military and civilian leadership were both reportedly involved. Army Chief Asim Munir reportedly maintained direct contact with Trump, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged with Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Final Push Before the Ceasefire

As tensions escalated toward early April, the risk of a wider conflict including disruption in the Strait of Hormuz grew more immediate. Pakistan made a last-minute push, urging a short-term pause to allow talks to move forward.

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According to reports, Sharif publicly called for a two-week window, framing it as necessary for diplomacy to 'run its course.' Around the same time, Trump signaled openness to delaying further military action if Iran showed flexibility.

The result was a conditional ceasefire. US and allied strikes were paused, and Iran indicated it would ease tensions, including allowing safer passage through key shipping routes. Trump later credited Pakistani leadership directly for helping secure the pause.

Why Pakistan and Not the Usual Mediators?

Traditionally, countries like Oman or Qatar have played mediator roles in US-Iran tensions. Pakistan's emergence reflects a mix of timing, relationships, and strategic positioning.

One factor that experts repeatedly mention is access. Pakistan's leadership has maintained unusually direct lines to Trump, with both public praise and private engagement helping build rapport. That gave Islamabad an opening to act as a trusted intermediary at a critical moment.

Geography also matters. Pakistan shares a long border with Iran and maintains working relations that are neither openly adversarial nor tightly aligned. That balance made it easier to carry messages without the baggage that other regional players might bring.

At the same time, Pakistan had clear stakes in avoiding escalation. Any prolonged conflict threatened energy supplies, trade routes, and internal security, especially with instability already affecting border regions.

A Relationship Years in the Making

Pakistan and Iran have a long, complex history that made this mediation possible. Iran was one of the first countries to recognize Pakistan in 1947, and the two have maintained a relationship that has survived political shifts, regional conflicts, and occasional tensions.

They have cooperated on security issues, particularly along their shared border, and have engaged in trade and energy agreements over the years. While not always aligned — especially on issues like Afghanistan — the relationship has remained functional.

That history gave Pakistan a level of credibility that proved useful when tensions escalated this year.

Kamran Bokhari, senior resident ​fellow with the Middle East Policy Council in ​Washington, told Reuters, 'Pakistan hosting US-Iran talks represents a major upgrade in Islamabad's strategic standing. After decades of being a troubled state, Pakistan appears to be re-emerging as a major American ally in West Asia.'