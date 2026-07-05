A poet called for President Donald Trump's death as hundreds of thousands of mourners gathered at Tehran's Grand Mosalla during the six-day funeral proceedings for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which began Friday, 3 July 2026. Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, remained absent again, deepening concern over his security and his ability to project authority.

The funeral has become a major anti-American display, with crowds chanting 'Death to America', 'Death to Israel' and 'Blood revenge, revenge' as the state stages the mourning event for the former leader. The direct threat against Trump and the scale of the gathering have pushed the ceremony to the centre of global attention.

"Death to America" chants rumble through IRAN! pic.twitter.com/Pub3pgCAEC — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinkle) July 4, 2026

New Leader Remains Hidden

Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public since the 28 February 2026 strike that killed his father, wife and 14-month-old granddaughter, and Iranian officials say security fears are keeping him away from the funeral rites. On Sunday, 5 July, state television showed three of Ali Khamenei's sons — Mostafa, Meysam and Masoud — taking part in prayers behind the coffins. Still, the new supreme leader stayed out of view.

Sources close to his circle have said Mojtaba suffered facial injuries and damage to one or both legs in the same attack, which also killed Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israeli air strikes. Iranian security officials have reportedly rejected his request to attend the burial in Mashhad because they fear Israel could target him.

Poet Mohammad Rasouli asked the crowd during the opening ceremonies: 'Why is the most despicable man in the world still alive?', referring to Trump and drawing loud cheers from mourners. The host of the ceremony also declared that Khamenei and his family had been 'defenselessly and unjustly assassinated', while the crowd shouted for revenge.

Funeral Becomes Political Rally

Mourners at the Mosalla described the funeral as 'a duty to honour our martyr' and said they would 'remember Trump's crime until justice is served'. Hadi Khamenei, the brother of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said those responsible for the assassination should face appropriate punishment and that the issue is unrelated to negotiations with the United States.

Hadi Khamenei, the brother of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said those responsible for the former leader’s assassination should face appropriate punishment and that the issue is unrelated to negotiations with the United States. pic.twitter.com/fTqkrogty8 — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) July 5, 2026

Five coffins were displayed on stage at Tehran's Grand Mosalla, including those of Khamenei's wife and 14-month-old granddaughter, who were also killed in the strike. The presence of the three sons behind the coffins underlined the family's public show of mourning even as Mojtaba remained hidden.

Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani, a 97-year-old grand ayatollah, led the prayer over Khamenei's body instead of Mojtaba, adding to the sense that the new leader is still unable or unwilling to step into the most visible parts of the succession. Officials have framed the state ceremony as a moment of defiance, not just grief.

Read more Iran Threatens 'Harsh Retaliation' if US or Israel Strikes During Khamenei Funeral With Expected 20 Million Mourners Iran Threatens 'Harsh Retaliation' if US or Israel Strikes During Khamenei Funeral With Expected 20 Million Mourners

Mourners at the Mosalla described the funeral as 'a duty to honour our martyr' and said they would 'remember Trump's crime until justice is served'. The tone of the gathering suggested that the event was meant to project strength and loyalty as much as mourning.

Succession Under Pressure

Mojtaba's prolonged absence has kept speculation alive about his physical condition and about how firmly he can hold power after the strike. For now, the public face of succession remains his sons and senior clerics, while the man said to be Iran's new supreme leader stays out of sight.

Mojtaba's prolonged absence has kept speculation alive about his physical condition and about how firmly he can hold power after the strike. For now, the public face of succession remains his sons and senior clerics, while the man said to be Iran's new supreme leader stays out of sight.