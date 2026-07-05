The US State Department has begun revoking the passports of Americans with the largest unpaid child support debts, marking the first stage of a wider enforcement campaign that could eventually affect many thousands more.

The initial crackdown targets approximately 2,700 passport holders who each owe at least $100,000 in overdue child support. Officials say the programme will later expand to include anyone with arrears of $2,500 or more, reviving enforcement powers that have existed for decades but have rarely been enforced on this scale.

The policy significantly expands the federal government's ability to cancel valid travel documents, shifting enforcement beyond simply refusing passport renewal applications.

High-Value Debts Targeted First

The State Department told the Associated Press that revocations for individuals owing at least $100,000 would begin on Friday as the first phase of the programme. Officials say the highest-debt cases are only the starting point. Once the initial group has been processed, enforcement is expected to extend to individuals whose unpaid obligations exceed the long-standing federal threshold of $2,500.

The U.S. State Department will begin revoking the U.S. passports of thousands of parents who owe a significant amount of unpaid child support.



The department told The Associated Press on Thursday that the revocations would begin Friday and be focused on those who owe $100,000 or… pic.twitter.com/TI6qLMPexA — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) May 7, 2026

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That threshold was established under a 1996 law allowing passport restrictions for serious child support arrears. While renewal requests have long been denied under the legislation, proactive cancellation of existing passports has historically been used far less frequently.

Federal Enforcement Expands

The revised policy also changes how qualifying cases reach the State Department. Previously, restrictions generally came into effect when someone applied to renew a passport. Under the new system, the Department of Health and Human Services will proactively certify eligible cases, allowing existing passports to be revoked before renewal becomes an issue.

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar said the expanded enforcement was intended to strengthen compliance with court-ordered child support obligations. She said the policy builds on 'a commonsense practice' that has already proved effective in encouraging overdue payments, adding that parents who settle their debts can once again enjoy the privilege of holding a US passport.

We are expanding a commonsense practice that has been proven effective at getting those who owe child support to pay their debt. Under @POTUS and @SecRubio leadership, we are working across agency lines to ensure American children receive the support they need and deserve. Once… https://t.co/sMXGwJRFoF — Assistant Secretary Mora Namdar (@AsstSecStateCA) May 8, 2026

The State Department has already seen hundreds of affected individuals contact state authorities to resolve outstanding arrears since details of the expanded enforcement became public.

What Revocation Means

Anyone whose passport is revoked will receive formal notification that the document is no longer valid for international travel. Americans who are overseas when revocation takes effect may need to obtain a limited emergency travel document from a US embassy or consulate to return home. Restoring full travel privileges requires resolving the qualifying debt, receiving clearance from the relevant state agency and submitting a new passport application.

Entering into a repayment agreement alone does not automatically restore eligibility if the outstanding certification remains in place.

Programme Builds on Existing Law

The latest measures build on the federal Child Support Enforcement Program, established in 1975 to help ensure non-custodial parents meet their financial responsibilities while reducing reliance on public assistance. According to a Congressional Research Service report published in March 2025, the programme collected $25.7 billion in child support during 2023, the latest year for which complete figures are available.

State agencies remain responsible for locating non-paying parents, collecting overdue support and distributing payments to custodial parents before certifying qualifying cases for federal enforcement. Rather than introducing new penalties, the latest changes expand the government's use of existing enforcement powers to encourage compliance with court-ordered obligations.

How Affected Parents Can Respond

Anyone who believes they may be affected is encouraged to contact their state's Child Support Enforcement Program to confirm whether their arrears have been certified for federal action. Because each state administers its own collection system, repayment procedures and settlement options can vary. Individuals who satisfy the relevant requirements may have their certification withdrawn before applying for a replacement passport through the State Department.

For families waiting to receive overdue support, officials hope the tougher approach will encourage faster compliance with existing court orders. With enforcement expected to extend well beyond the initial group of high-debt cases, many more Americans could ultimately find that their ability to travel internationally depends on meeting their child support obligations.