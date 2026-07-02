Trump ally Laura Loomer has branded Iran's mass state funeral for assassinated Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei a 'target rich environment,' borrowing military strike language as millions of mourners prepare to flood Tehran.

The far-right activist posted the remark on 2 July 2026, quoting a New York Post report on the long-delayed ceremony. She paired the phrase with a bomb emoji, appearing to cast a gathering of civilians as a legitimate target.

Her comment surfaced days before Iran begins a six-day farewell that officials expect to draw between 15 and 20 million people.

The Post That Framed a Funeral as a Military Opportunity

Writing on her verified account, Loomer posted: 'A funeral for Khameni? That's what we call a target rich environment,' adding a bomb emoji to the message. She was quote-posting a New York Post item reporting that Khamenei's body was likely being held in cold storage as Iran prepared its historic send-off for the leader killed in Operation Epic Fury.

A funeral for Khameni?



That’s what we call a target rich environment. 💣 https://t.co/lyKC0BnCGn — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 2, 2026

The activist did not name a specific military or spell out an operational demand, though the phrasing and the emoji read as an endorsement of a strike on the assembled crowds.

'Target rich environment' is a term drawn from military planning, used to describe an area holding a high concentration of worthwhile targets. Loomer applied it to a religious funeral projected to become one of the largest public gatherings in the Islamic Republic's history.

The post drew rapid attention on X, where her account carries a large following and frequent proximity to the Trump orbit.

Just two days ago, she said she wanted Iranians to be free from "jihad." Now she wants them d3ad.



Believe it or not, the whole world will celebrate when you reunite with your partner Kirk. pic.twitter.com/orflBWcQLJ — gimo 🔻 (@gimoxtweets) July 2, 2026

Inside Iran's Six-Day Farewell for a Slain Supreme Leader

Khamenei was killed on 28 February 2026 during the opening hours of Operation Epic Fury, the joint US-Israeli campaign that struck his compound in central Tehran. Iranian state media confirmed his death on 1 March, and his son Mojtaba Khamenei was later named the country's third Supreme Leader. The 86-year-old cleric had led Iran since 1989, and his killing prompted the state to declare 40 days of mourning and a seven-day national holiday.

State media announced in June that the funeral would run from 4 to 9 July across Tehran, Qom and Mashhad, ending with burial at the Imam Reza shrine in his home city. His body was set to lie in state at Tehran's Grand Mosalla on 4 and 5 July, followed by a procession through the capital on 6 July and ceremonies in Qom on 7 July.

Iranian officials told sources the ceremonies could draw between 15 and 20 million mourners, which would make it the biggest state funeral in the country's history. Part of the proceedings was also expected to pass through the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala on 8 July before the body returned to Iran for burial.

Authorities have mobilised the Basij militia and mounted an extensive security operation, staging the event under the slogan 'We Must Avenge.' State television urged mourners to travel by public transport and to stay hydrated as summer temperatures climbed. A separate ceremony for foreign dignitaries was arranged in Tehran, with officials saying representatives from more than 30 countries had asked to attend, even as no major world power sent its top leader.

A Provocateur With a Documented Record of Incendiary Rhetoric

Loomer is a far-right activist and self-described Islamophobe who has acted as an informal adviser to President Donald Trump. Her public record of anti-Muslim commentary is lengthy and well documented. After a mass shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego in May 2026, she posted messages downplaying the attack and doubting its legitimacy, and she had earlier said the country might 'need another 9/11' to curb Muslim involvement in American politics.

She also carries a history of amplifying claims that later collapsed. During the 2026 Iran war, she wrongly identified an Iranian exile in the United States as a niece of the late general Qasem Soleimani, an assertion that Drop Site News established was untrue after the woman had fled Iran to escape persecution. Earlier the same year, she falsely claimed that American forces had killed a Mexican cartel leader, prompting a public correction from Mexico's embassy in Washington.

Read more Four Months of Chaos: Why Ayatollah Khamenei's Burial Was Secretly Postponed Amidst the US-Israel-Iran War Four Months of Chaos: Why Ayatollah Khamenei's Burial Was Secretly Postponed Amidst the US-Israel-Iran War

Loomer's phrasing echoes language that security analysts have used about the funeral, albeit in a very different register. Dr Omar Mohammed of George Washington University's Program on Extremism told Fox News the event was 'the most target-rich event this regime could stage,' arguing that Tehran delayed the burial until it was confident the gathering would not be struck. His assessment centred on the danger to Iran's leadership rather than any endorsement of an attack on mourners.

That security anxiety helps explain the four-month gap between Khamenei's death and his burial. Mojtaba Khamenei has stayed out of public view since the war began and is treated as a designated target, which turns a pre-announced ceremony into a rare fixed point for a leadership that has otherwise remained hidden. The fear of a possible Israeli or American strike on the assembled elite has shadowed the planning from the outset, with analysts noting that the new leader has been running the country by courier while avoiding any confirmed public sighting.

As Tehran prepares to move millions through its streets, Loomer's four words have turned a funeral into the newest flashpoint in the online politics of a war that never fully ended.