Donald Trump was allegedly told about UFO-related 'alien hybrids' living among humans while serving in the White House, and responded with a joke about political rival Adam Schiff, according to a Republican congressman who discussed the president's reported briefing on a podcast this week.

Missouri Representative Eric Burlison appeared on the show 'American Alchemy' on Thursday and recounted what he said he had heard from people familiar with a classified meeting involving Trump and UFO issues.

According to Burlison, Trump was briefed that 'hybrids' beings supposedly part-human, part-extraterrestrial might exist on Earth, and immediately used the moment to take a swipe at Schiff, the California Democrat who led Trump's first impeachment and later sat on the committee investigating the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot.

None of the core allegations about alien hybrids, 'Nordic' extraterrestrials or crashed spacecraft has been verified by publicly released evidence. They sit in the twilight world of UFO testimony, partly fuelled by former intelligence officials, partly by hearsay and political theatre. Even Burlison, who repeated the Trump anecdote, admitted he could not vouch for much beyond the fact that the quip sounded in character.

'I don't know if it's fiction or not,' he said, apparently referring to the story of the joke rather than the existence of hybrids themselves. 'I could totally believe that he would say something like that.'

Donald Trump, UFO Briefings and a Joke About Adam Schiff

On the podcast, Burlison said he had been told that during one of Trump's briefings on unexplained aerial phenomena, officials raised the possibility of alien-human hybrids. 'Trump was, during a briefing, told that there are hybrids and that there's hybrids that potentially live among us,' Burlison claimed.

Trump's supposed response, relayed second-hand, was a jab at his long-time antagonist on Capitol Hill. 'You mean like Adam Schiff?' he reportedly replied.

Schiff, now a senator for California, has been one of Trump's most persistent foes in Washington. He spearheaded the first impeachment inquiry in 2019 and became a prominent face of the House committee that scrutinised the storming of the US Capitol in 2021. Trump, for his part, has showered Schiff with a stream of derisive nicknames over the years, calling him 'Shifty Schiff,' 'Pencil Neck Adam Schiff,' 'Little Adam Schitt' and 'Watermelon head.'

The hybrid gag, if it occurred, would simply fold a new insult into that ongoing feud. What remains less clear is what, if anything, Trump was actually told about UFOs and so‑called non-human intelligence when he was president and how much of it he believed.

UFO Whistleblower Claims Trump Saw Crashed Craft Files

Burlison's story did not emerge in isolation. It landed in a political environment already primed by dramatic testimony from former US intelligence officer David Grusch, who has accused the American government of running long-standing crash retrieval and reverse-engineering programmes.

In a 2025 interview, Grusch claimed that Trump, along with members of the current administration, had been briefed not just on UFO sightings but on 'crashed spacecraft' and 'non-human biological remains.' Those are startling phrases, and Grusch has become the public face of a new wave of UFO whistleblowing in Washington, but he has not yet produced physical proof to match his charges.

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'Certainly members of this current administration are very, very well aware of this reality. Certainly the current president is very knowledgeable on the subject and I trust his leadership on this,' Grusch told host Bret Baier last November.

Grusch, a former senior figure at the National Reconnaissance Office and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, repeated and expanded on his claims during remarks outside Congress on 9 June. He spoke of a 'continuum' of alien life-forms allegedly known to US authorities, including 'corporeal bipedal' creatures that resemble humans and 'sentient plasmoid' entities, a term that sounds closer to science fiction than a Pentagon briefing slide.

Officials have consistently denied that the US government is hiding recovered alien craft or bodies. Without declassified documents or independently verified materials, the distance between what is alleged and what can be demonstrated remains wide. Lawmakers like Burlison are left hinting at what they have heard in secure rooms, then pulling back before saying overtly that they believe it all.

Donald Trump, UFO 'Nordics' and the Limits of Belief

On 'American Alchemy,' Burlison went further, entertaining the idea that Trump might also have been briefed on so‑called 'Nordic' aliens UFO lore's term for purported extraterrestrials with Scandinavian features, occasionally compared in jest to Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland.

'Wasn't [Trump] briefed on Nordics or something like Nordic aliens?' the host asked. 'Yeah something like that,' Burlison replied, offering no further detail and no corroboration beyond his own recollection of conversations.

That is the pattern running through these Trump UFO stories. At one end are classified briefings that the public cannot see. At the other are politicians and former officials teasing what they say they were told, or what someone else claims to have heard, often framed with a knowing shrug.

Burlison explicitly stopped short of asserting that hybrids or Nordics are real yet repeated the briefing tale anyway. Grusch has laid out his allegations in formal settings, but crucial evidence remains locked behind security clearances or simply absent from the record.

Nothing in these accounts has been confirmed by released documents or material evidence, and every lurid detail ought to be treated with a healthy dose of scepticism. What is clear is that even at the highest levels of US government, the modern UFO debate has become a blend of intelligence briefings, partisan rivalry and the occasional punchline at Adam Schiff's expense.