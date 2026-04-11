Donald Trump has drawn fresh condemnation after closing a Truth Social post mocking Iran's fallen military leadership with the phrase 'Praise be to Allah,' as the United States announced it was beginning to clear Iranian sea mines from the Strait of Hormuz. The remark, posted on Saturday morning, came days after a fragile two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran was reached — and has reignited a political firestorm that began on Easter Sunday, when a similarly worded post from Trump sparked bipartisan outrage in Congress.

In the Saturday post, Trump boasted of Iran's military losses since the United States and Israel launched a joint offensive on 28 February, writing that 'their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft apparatus is nonexistent, Radar is dead, their Missile and Drone Factories have been largely obliterated along with the Missiles and Drones themselves and, most importantly, their longtime "Leaders" are no longer with us, praise be to Allah.'

From Easter Threat to Hormuz Operation

The latest post follows an earlier Truth Social message on Easter Sunday, 5 April, which had already drawn global attention. In that post, Trump threatened to bomb Iran's power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened by a Tuesday deadline, closing with the same sign-off. The post was published from Trump's verified Truth Social account at approximately 8am on 5 April 2026. When asked at the White House Easter Egg Roll about the profanity also included in the post, Trump told reporters he used it 'only to make my point,' adding, 'I think you've heard it before.'

The ceasefire that ultimately paused the conflict came within hours of Trump's self-imposed deadline on 7 April. The United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the evening of 7 April, after nearly six weeks of fighting that disrupted global energy markets and spread across a large portion of the Middle East. As part of the agreement, Iran committed to safe passage through the strait, though only through coordination with its armed forces.

By Saturday, Trump announced the next phase. The United States began the process of clearing the Strait of Hormuz, with Trump writing that the only remaining threat was Iran's sea mines — all 28 of its mine-dropper boats, he claimed, were 'lying at the bottom of the sea.' A US official described the operation as 'focused on freedom of navigation through international waters.'

Bipartisan Condemnation

The Easter post triggered an unusually broad political backlash. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on X that Trump was 'ranting like an unhinged madman on social media,' adding that he was 'threatening possible war crimes and alienating allies.' House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called it a 'disgusting and unhinged Easter message,' writing, 'Something is really wrong with this guy.'

Senator Bernie Sanders went further, declaring the posts to be 'the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual' and calling on Congress to act immediately to end the war. Even former Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, once a vocal Trump ally, broke ranks. Greene posted on X that the president 'has gone insane,' urging members of his administration who claim to be Christians to 'fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God.'

The Council on American-Islamic Relations also responded formally, stating that Trump's use of 'Praise be to Allah' reflected a 'willingness to weaponise religious language while simultaneously denigrating Islam,' and warned that the remarks were not made in a vacuum but followed a long pattern of anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Ceasefire Remains Fragile

Despite the mine-clearing announcement, the ceasefire's durability remains uncertain. Iran submitted a ten-point peace proposal, which Trump described as a 'workable basis on which to negotiate,' though the plan's full terms have not been publicly released and experts remain sceptical that talks will produce long-term change. Peace negotiations between the two sides are ongoing in Islamabad, with Vice President JD Vance leading the US delegation.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump wants the strait open 'immediately, without limitation, including tolls,' signalling that Washington's demands remain non-negotiable heading into the next phase of talks.

The Strait of Hormuz remains closed to commercial shipping pending the ongoing mine-clearing operation. The two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran is due to expire on 21 April. Peace talks in Islamabad, led by Vice President JD Vance, are expected to continue into the coming week.