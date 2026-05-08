George Clooney was allegedly ordered to overhaul his lifestyle by wife Amal Clooney in Los Angeles, with the human rights barrister said to have demanded the actor 'ditch his drinking' after a health scare left him hospitalised with pancreatitis.

The reported ultimatum, centred on Clooney's drinking and rapid weight loss for a film role, has reignited long‑running divorce rumours around one of Hollywood's most scrutinised marriages.

The latest claims follow a widely reported incident in 2020 when Clooney, now 65, was rushed to the hospital after losing nearly 30 pounds to play a gaunt, solitary scientist in the post‑apocalyptic drama Midnight Sky.

At the time, he acknowledged he had pushed his body too far for the part and admitted he had been 'trying too hard to lose the weight quickly' and had not taken enough 'care' of himself. Amal, 48, who married the Ocean's 12 star in 2014, was said to be furious that he had put his health on the line while they were raising young twins, Ella and Alexander.

Divorce Rumours Tied To Health And Drinking Fears

The new details, reported by RadarOnline and attributed to insiders, are that Amal's frustration hardened into an explicit demand that George rein in what she viewed as self‑destructive habits. One source claimed: 'Amal's fed up with George's risk‑taking. She's demanding he take better care of himself — so he'll be around to care for his kids!'

The trigger for Amal's stance, according to the report, was Clooney's hospitalisation with pancreatitis after his extreme weight loss for Midnight Sky.

Pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas, can cause severe abdominal pain, vomiting and, in more serious cases, complications such as kidney failure. It is not, in other words, the sort of brush with illness most partners shrug off as a one‑off.

Sources quoted by the outlet paint a picture of a wife who watched a Hollywood star husband treat his body like a special‑effects prop and decided enough was enough. One account suggested she was 'unhappy and angry' that he had gambled with his health for the sake of a role, particularly when the couple were already deep into the rhythms of parenthood.

Another source said Clooney himself appeared to understand the need for a reset. The Ocean's 12 actor was described as recognising that he needed to be in 'better condition' for his twins and deliberately downplaying his showbusiness life as they grow older, a conscious attempt, it was suggested, to avoid raising them inside the bubble of Hollywood fame.

Fitness Regime, Drinking Limits And The Amal Clooney Ultimatum

In the wake of the scare, Clooney reportedly embarked on a strict exercise regime, working out six days a week, combining cardio and yoga, to rebuild strength and guard against future problems. That part of the story sits comfortably alongside earlier interviews in which he has spoken about the physical demands of directing and starring in his own films.

The disputed territory lies in how far Amal pushed him there. Radar's insider insisted the barrister had 'only continued to push the father of two in a positive direction,' urging him not just to exercise but also to scale back his alcohol use. 'His wife was all over him about ditching his drinking after he was hospitalised in December,' the source said. 'She wants him to take better care of himself so he can properly take care of his family.'

The phrase 'ditch his drinking' is doing heavy lifting here. Even that account concedes Clooney has not gone teetotal, instead supposedly limiting himself to the occasional drink. The same insider added a note of domestic exasperation, saying Clooney was 'feeling better and looks great, but he's been a real pain in the b---' without his usual social lubrication, and even Amal was looking forward to the point where he could 'safely have a couple of drinks again.'

Stripped of the tabloid gloss, the picture resembles something familiar in many middle‑aged households: one partner alarmed by a health crisis, the other grudgingly accepting new rules about food, drink and exercise.

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The harder claim is that these tensions are feeding into serious Amal Clooney divorce rumours. So far, there is no corroborating evidence beyond anonymous sources, and the couple have continued to appear together at public events without obvious strain. The reports do, however, underline a long‑standing fault line for high‑profile couples, where the physical demands and image pressures of Hollywood collide with the quieter insistence of home life that the star simply stay alive and well.

Without direct comment from George or Amal, parts of this narrative remain unverified. The hospitalisation and weight loss are matters of public record, as are his subsequent comments about overdoing it for Midnight Sky. The rest — the private ultimatums, the rows over drinking, and any link to divorce — sits in that murky space of celebrity reporting where readers are asked to trust unnamed friends and insiders. Until the Clooneys speak for themselves, it is safest to treat the more dramatic claims with a degree of scepticism.