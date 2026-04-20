Kelly Osbourne has again insisted, 'I haven't had plastic surgery,' telling fans in the US that her changing appearance is the result of weight loss and cosmetic injectables rather than surgery, after years of scrutiny over her lips, jawline and what critics describe as a 'new face' following gastric sleeve surgery.

The former The Osbournes star has been in the public eye since her teens, with tabloids and social media tracking every change in her appearance. As her look shifted more dramatically in recent years, many online commentators concluded she must have undergone surgical work. Osbourne has repeatedly rejected that claim while openly acknowledging one major procedure in her past, gastric sleeve surgery, which she says transformed her body and, in turn, her face.

Kelly Osbourne's 'New Face' And The Plastic Surgery Line She Won't Cross

Fresh interest in Osbourne's appearance has been driven by side by side photos that highlight just how much her lips and facial structure appear to have changed. In older images, her lips look relatively thin and natural. In more recent pictures, they appear fuller and more sharply defined, in line with current beauty trends.

That contrast has fuelled a narrative that surgery must be behind the change. Osbourne has firmly disputed that. In a 2021 Instagram video, she addressed the rumours directly.

'I have not had plastic surgery,' she told followers. 'I've never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw, and in my forehead.'

She has never tried to hide those treatments. Osbourne has said she supports anyone who chooses cosmetic surgery, but draws a distinction between the procedures she has actually had and the ones people assume she has had. Her point has been less about defending beauty tweaks than about correcting what she sees as an inaccurate version of her story.

In a May 2024 interview with People, Osbourne said the biggest change to her appearance came from gastric sleeve surgery rather than facial surgery. 'People forget that I had half my f***ing stomach cut out,' she said, arguing that major weight loss naturally changes the face.

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Her point is straightforward. When someone loses a significant amount of weight, the cheeks can hollow, the jawline can sharpen and the overall face can look dramatically different. To outside observers, that can read as cosmetic surgery even when it is not.

Osbourne has not publicly detailed when she first began getting lip injections or how often she has them. The progression is mostly visible through photographs over time, which show a gradual move from thinner, natural lips to a fuller, more sculpted look.

Growing Up Osbourne: From Natural Lips To Needle‑Friendly Glam

Part of the fascination around Osbourne's face comes from how long the public has watched her grow up. When The Osbournes premiered in 2002, she was just 18, and early photos showed a more natural facial shape with slimmer lips, even when make up made them appear slightly fuller.

By 2003 and 2004, red carpet appearances with bold lipstick, heavy eyeliner and changing hairstyles drew more attention to her features, but her lips still looked comparatively modest. Even through her more rebellious style era, including a lip ring and darker make up, her overall proportions remained closer to her original look.

That was still broadly true through later appearances such as the 2008 Brit Awards, a 2010 Vanity Fair party and a 2013 Golden Globes event. Different hair colours, stronger styling and more polished make up changed the overall impression, but her lips still appeared relatively slender by current standards.

By 2017, promoting her memoir There Is No F*ing Secret at a Barnes & Noble event, she was experimenting with a sharper haircut, shaved at the sides and pulled back on top, plus dramatic eyelashes. Her lip colour was more neutral, and while there may already have been the beginnings of injectable work, the overall impression was of a face still anchored in its original proportions.

It is only when those images are laid against much more recent photos, with markedly fuller lips and a more sculpted jaw, that the cumulative effect of weight loss, ageing and injectables becomes obvious. For critics, that leap is 'jarring.' For Kelly Osbourne, it is a mix of personal choice and medical history that she insists should not be lazily reduced to secret plastic surgery.