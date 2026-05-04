Backlash is growing over a viral fashion transition clip after the creator paired a simple outfit change with a disturbing audio track of Charlie Kirk being assassinated.

The online row kicked off when a video surfaced of three women standing in a room wearing everyday clothes. Shortly after, the clip jumps to the group wearing party wear, with the change synced to a brief, six-second audio snippet.

Distressing Audio Paired With Fashion Transitions

The audio of Charlie Kirk getting shot is now a TikTok sound for outfit transformations pic.twitter.com/PIm5hCqpPH — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 1, 2026

The recording supposedly documents Kirk's final seconds, featuring his own voice and the noise of a lethal gunshot followed by frantic screaming. In the clip, Kirk is heard saying his final words: 'Counting or not counting gang violence.'

Using a clip of this nature for an aesthetic social media trend has caused quite a stir. Turning Point USA, the conservative organisation Kirk established, turned to X to denounce the craze. In a public post, the group stated: 'Turning Point USA condemns in the strongest terms the TikTok audio trend that uses or references the assassination of our founder, Charlie Kirk, for entertainment.'

Turning Point USA condemns in the strongest terms the TikTok audio trend that uses or references the assassination of our founder, Charlie Kirk, for entertainment.



Charlie Kirk was the victim of a real act of political violence. Turning that into viral content is grotesque and… https://t.co/O351ztFV6k — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) May 2, 2026

'Charlie Kirk was the victim of a real act of political violence. Turning that into viral content is grotesque and dehumanizing. There is nothing harmless, funny, or acceptable about it,' the statement added. 'It reflects a culture that trivializes violence and reduces real human loss to a punchline.'

Turning Point USA Calls for Immediate Removal

Demanding that the platform take responsibility, the organisation insisted: 'This has no place on TikTok. Or anywhere. This audio needs to be removed.'

As the trend spread across various platforms, it drew sharp criticism from online observers. Riley Gaines, a former NCAA swimmer and conservative campaigner, shared her thoughts on the matter through a post on X.

They claim to be morally superior all while celebrating and laughing at innocent death. It's a joke to them.



These people are devoid of decency and humanity. Soulless ghouls. https://t.co/zmiAlbxqfj — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 2, 2026

'They claim to be morally superior all while celebrating and laughing at innocent death. It's a joke to them,' Gaines remarked. 'These people are devoid of decency and humanity. Soulless ghouls.'

Women post video using Charlie Kirk assassination sounds for outfit transition… this is gross. The “empathy” side btw. pic.twitter.com/zC0ZWiP0J6 — Brian Atlas (@BrianAtlas) April 30, 2026

Taking to the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, Brian Atlas said, 'Women post video using Charlie Kirk assassination sounds for outfit transition... this is gross. The "empathy" side btw.'

Growing Condemnation Across the Political Spectrum

As the clips picked up views, social media was flooded with further disapproval. Reverend Jordan Wells took to X to voice his frustration, noting that the sound of Charlie Kirk being shot had somehow become a popular transition for TikTok fashion videos.

🚨 ATTENTION :



“They Turned Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Into a TikTok Outfit Transition Sound”



The audio of Charlie Kirk getting shot is now a trending transition sound on TikTok for outfit changes.

Let that sink in.



A man’s final moments—gunshot and screams—turned into dance… pic.twitter.com/csVNEAPMK3 — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) May 3, 2026

He pointed out the cruelty of turning a man's last moments, complete with gunfire and screaming, into background noise for dance clips to gain likes. Wells concluded that such behaviour is a sign of a deeply broken culture.

The audio of Charlie Kirk getting shot is now a TikTok sound for outfit transformations pic.twitter.com/PIm5hCqpPH — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 1, 2026

The trend also faced criticism from those on the political left. Progressive journalist Taylor Lorenz highlighted the craze in a post on X, pointing out that the audio of Charlie Kirk being shot is currently being used on TikTok to soundtrack outfit transformations.

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TikTok Takes Action Against Violent Content

In a statement to Fox News Digital, TikTok confirmed that the audio and the clips using it broke their platform rules, leading to enforcement action. 'This does violate our policies, the audio does, and of course, the video. We've taken steps to remove them, and any kind of repostings or any other content using that audio,' a TikTok spokesperson said.

The company explained that the trend was removed because it violated their specific policies against sharing violent material. 'We don't allow anything that glorifies violence or anything like that, so we would take that down, which we are. There is value in noting the different policies that other platforms have to allow this content to continue to, you know, circulate and gain visibility,' the TikTok spokesperson added.