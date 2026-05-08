Daystar TV president Joni Lamb passed away on 7 May after succumbing to preexisting medical issues.

Joni Lamb, co-founder and longtime president of Daystar Television Network, died on Thursday at age 65. Her death followed a rapid decline in her health linked to a recent back injury, the network revealed in a statement.

With heavy hearts, we share the news that Joni Lamb graduated to Heaven this morning.



We know that she is in the presence of Jesus, reunited with Marcus, and receiving her reward for a beautiful life lived in surrender to the Lord.



Full statement here: pic.twitter.com/UOzak7Oq25 — Daystar Television (@Daystar) May 7, 2026

'Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private,' Daystar TV stated on X. 'The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated.'

'Despite the dedicated effort of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days,' it continued. 'We know that she is in the presence of Jesus, reunited with [her late husband] Marcus, and receiving her reward for a beautiful life lived in surrender to the Lord.'

Joni Lamb Cause of Death Involved 'Serious Health Matters'

Read more How Did Barbara Carr Die? Cause of Death, Career Highlights and Details of Her Final Moments Revealed How Did Barbara Carr Die? Cause of Death, Career Highlights and Details of Her Final Moments Revealed

The statement did not elaborate on the 'serious health matters' Lamb had been battling, but it confirmed that her back injury was exacerbated by a pre-existing condition.

Daystar said Lamb had already ensured that an executive leadership team would take over to continue the ministry uninterrupted.

Lamb is survived by her husband Doug Weiss, whom she married in 2023, and her three children: Jonathan Lamb, Rachel Lamb Brown, and Rebecca Lamb Weiss.

Previously, she was married to Marcus Lamb for nearly 40 years until his death in 2021 from COVID-19-related complications.

Lasting Impact and Legacy in Christian Broadcast Media

Lamb began her career in Christian broadcasting in the 1980s, after acquiring a full-power TV station with Marcus Lamb in Montgomery, Alabama. They moved to Dallas in the early 1990s and founded another station covering the broader Texas area.

In 1998, they started Daystar, a local station that grew into a global ministry. Daystar now reaches millions via cable, satellite, streaming, and digital platforms.

Lamb hosted popular programs like Joni Table Talk and Ministry Now, interviewing pastors, faith leaders, and public figures to promote faith, family, and healing. Her work earned multiple TV awards and made her a dominant figure in faith-based media for decades.

Joni Lamb Honoured and Remembered on Social Media

Her friends and spiritual community offered heartfelt tributes in the aftermath, joining fans and admirers on social media. Singer-songwriter Victory Boyd honoured Lamb on Instagram, sharing a clip of a song she wrote for her.

'My dear friend passed away today. Thank you Joni for your love and support throughout the years,' she wrote. 'You gave a platform to many powerful voices for decades. I was honoured to be one of the voices that was amplified around the world on the platform that you and your beloved family built at Daystar.'

'I'm praying for the Lamb family,' she continued. 'I wrote this song Steady and sang it for the first time LIVE at Joni's wedding because these words rang true to her heart as something she wanted to express to her family. May peace comfort all who are grieving this loss.'

'Joni's love for the Lord and for the people we serve shaped this ministry from the beginning,' the Daystar board said in a statement. 'We grieve her loss, and we are grateful for the legacy of faith she leaves behind.'