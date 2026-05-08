Joni Lamb, the influential president and co-founder of the Daystar Television Network, has died at the age of 65. The ministry confirmed her passing on Thursday, 7 May 2026, revealing that the broadcaster had been embroiled in a quiet but 'serious' battle with her health that escalated following a recent physical injury.

In a statement, the Daystar announced that Lamb had 'gone home to be with the Lord' on Thursday morning. The news has sent shockwaves through the global Christian community, as many viewers were unaware of the medical challenges the network leader was facing behind the scenes.

They also revealed that the network founder has been dealing with a 'serious' health issues but decided to deal with it in private. 'Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private,' the statement read.

The ministry further explained that Lamb's back injury 'compounded those challenges' and triggered a medical situation far more severe than her doctors or family had anticipated. Despite what the network described as the 'dedicated efforts' of her medical team and a global outpouring of prayer, Lamb's condition took a terminal turn in the days leading up to her death.

Who is Joni Lamb?

Joni Lamb was a pioneer in religious broadcasting. Alongside her late husband, Marcus Lamb, she co-founded Daystar Television Network in 1993. Based in Bedford, Texas, the network grew from a local station into a multi-billion-dollar media empire, reaching over 100 million households in the United States and broadcasting to nearly every country worldwide.

Lamb and Marcus were married for 39 years and have three children. Following the death of Marcus in 2021 due to COVID-related complications, Lamb assumed a more prominent leadership role as President. She was a constant fixture on the network's flagship programme, Table Talk, where she combined lifestyle topics with contemporary Christian ministry.

In 2023, she entered a new chapter of her personal life by marrying Dr Doug Weiss, a psychologist and frequent Daystar guest. The couple often co-hosted programmes together, continuing the ministry's mission of global outreach through digital and satellite platforms.

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A Legacy in Christian Media

The network's tribute to its leader emphasised her commitment to her faith. 'We know that she is in the presence of Jesus, reunited with Marcus, and receiving her reward for a beautiful life lived in surrender to the Lord,' the ministry shared on social media.

Lamb's legacy was defined by her success in bringing Daystar into the digital age, ensuring the network remained relevant by focusing on streaming and social media.

Under her leadership, Daystar expanded into international markets, establishing her as one of the most recognisable women in Christian broadcasting.

'Joni's love for the Lord and for the people we serve shaped this ministry from the beginning,' the Daystar Board of Directors said. 'We grieve her loss, and we are grateful for the legacy of faith she leaves behind.'

She is survived by her husband, Weiss, her grandchildren, her three children, Jonathan Lamb, Rachel Lamb Brown, and Rebecca Lamb Weiss, all of whom hold various roles within the Daystar organisation.

The family has requested privacy as they mourn the loss of a woman they described as the heart of their ministry. No official public memorial service details have been released at this stage.