Kylian Mbappé turned frustration into triumph as France defeated Morocco 2-0 to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, recovering from an early penalty miss to deliver when his team needed him most.

For nearly an hour, it looked as though one of football's biggest stars might endure a rare off night. Mbappé saw his first-half spot kick saved after an unusually lengthy VAR review delayed the penalty, but the France captain never allowed the setback to define the occasion. Instead, he inspired Les Bleus to another composed knockout victory, keeping alive their hopes of reaching a second consecutive World Cup final.

Mbappé's Miss Made His Response More Striking

France controlled possession throughout the quarter-final but struggled to break down a disciplined Moroccan defence during the opening hour.

Mbappé had the perfect opportunity to hand his side an early advantage after France were awarded a penalty, only to see his effort saved. The miss briefly lifted Morocco's confidence and gave the underdogs hope that another World Cup upset could be within reach.

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That belief lasted only until Mbappé reminded everyone why he remains one of the world's most decisive players.

The Real Madrid forward broke the deadlock just after the hour mark with a composed finish beyond Yassine Bounou, silencing the Moroccan supporters and shifting the momentum firmly in France's favour. The goal also saw Mbappé draw level with Lionel Messi on 20 career World Cup goals, further strengthening his place among the tournament's modern greats.

Only six minutes later, Ousmane Dembélé doubled France's advantage after Mbappé's movement once again unsettled Morocco's defence, effectively putting the contest beyond reach.

France's Experience Proved Too Much for Morocco

Morocco arrived in the quarter-finals having already exceeded expectations, but Didier Deschamps' side showed why they remain among the favourites to retain the World Cup.

Despite the early penalty miss, France never abandoned their game plan. They controlled possession, limited Morocco's attacking opportunities and gradually increased the pressure until the breakthrough finally arrived in the second half.

Morocco continued to battle and looked to threaten on the counterattack, but France's defence remained organised throughout, leaving goalkeeper Mike Maignan with relatively little to do. Once Mbappé opened the scoring, Les Bleus managed the game with the composure of a team accustomed to the latter stages of major tournaments.

Deschamps praised his players' resilience after the match, saying France's belief never wavered despite the early setback. Their latest victory extended an impressive run that has now seen them reach the World Cup semi-finals for a third consecutive tournament.

France Edge Closer to Another World Cup Final

France will now face either Spain or Belgium in the semi-finals as they continue their pursuit of a second consecutive World Cup final and a third world title overall.

While the result underlined France's collective strength, the night ultimately belonged to Mbappé. His early penalty miss could easily have become the defining moment of the match. Instead, it became the starting point for another memorable World Cup performance that highlighted his ability to respond under pressure.

For opponents still standing in the tournament, that may be the biggest warning of all. Even when one of football's biggest stars stumbles, Mbappé has shown he possesses the mentality to recover quickly—and, more often than not, decide the outcome anyway. France's latest victory served as another reminder that their path to the World Cup trophy still runs through their captain.