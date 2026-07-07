Lionel Messi was reduced to tears after his Argentina side staged one of the great World Cup comebacks, hauling themselves back from the brink of an historic exit to beat Egypt 3-2 in a last-16 tie for the ages.

The defending champions trailed 2-0 with just over 20 minutes of normal time remaining on Tuesday, seemingly bound for a shock elimination against a side that had spent most of the tournament sitting deep and countering. Instead, Cristian Romero, Messi himself, and finally Enzo Fernández in stoppage time turned the game on its head, sending Argentina through to a quarter-final against either Switzerland or Colombia on Saturday at Kansas City Stadium.

A Nightmare First Hour For Argentina

Egypt took a surprise lead in the 15th minute when Yasser Ibrahim rose above Lisandro Martínez to head home Marwan Attia's cross, after Emam Ashour had probed down the right and found no way through. Argentina were handed an immediate route back into the game when Haissem Hassan brought down Nicolás Tagliafico in the box, but Messi's spot kick was pushed away by Egyptian goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir, making him the first player to miss two penalties at a single World Cup after also failing from the spot against Austria in the group stage.

The chances kept coming without reward. Messi struck the post with a free kick, and Shoubir produced another fine save to deny Julián Álvarez from close range. Egypt thought they had doubled their advantage in the 62nd minute through Mostafa Ziko, only for VAR to overturn the goal for an earlier foul by Attia on Martínez, before Ziko made no mistake five minutes later, sweeping in a cutback after Mohamed Salah and Hassan combined on the counter to make it 2-0 in the 67th minute.

The Collapse and the Comeback

With Egypt seemingly cruising and dropping deeper to protect their lead, Argentina finally found the gaps they had been missing all night. Cristian Romero started the fightback in the 79th minute, heading home from a Messi cross to cut the deficit in half and give the holders a lifeline.

Four minutes later, Messi wrote himself further into World Cup history, extending his own record tournament goal tally to 21 with the equaliser in the 83rd minute. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni later said simply, 'I'm so emotional. What a group of players, brother.'

The winner arrived two minutes into stoppage time. Lautaro Martínez crossed from the right, and Fernández cushioned a back-post header beyond Shoubir to complete the turnaround and send the Argentine bench into delirium.

Lionel Messi crying tears of JOY at full time, I love you. pic.twitter.com/sW6L7Eauzi — Mod (@CFCMods) July 7, 2026

Messi's Emotional Night

Cameras caught Messi, 39, in floods of tears at the final whistle, in what may prove to be his last appearance at a World Cup final after six tournaments in an Argentina shirt. Despite his missed penalty, he finished the match with his eighth goal of this year's tournament and a decisive assist for Romero's opener in the comeback.

Fernández, whose late strike settled the tie, credited the squad's resilience afterwards. 'This is a phenomenal group that never gives up,' he said. 'Four years have passed since Qatar, and we've come to enjoy another World Cup, and we want to win it again. That's what we're aiming for.'

Argentina are chasing back-to-back World Cup titles, a feat achieved twice before, by Italy in 1934 and 1938, and by Brazil in 1958 and 1962, and their quarter-final on Saturday will decide whether that pursuit continues.

Separate Claims of Paid Narrative Campaign Unverified

🚨💣BREAKING: A PR firm allegedly contacted several high profile football pages and X influencers for a paid campaign targeting Argentina during the World Cup. 🇦🇷



According to one of them, they were offered money to post content suggesting Argentina’s World Cup is “rigged”



This… pic.twitter.com/9I2MwP1ZPy — Lucky FC (@luckyfc67) July 4, 2026

Separately, a screenshot purporting to show a pitch from an agency called 'PR360 Sports Communications' has circulated online, offering payment to football accounts willing to amplify narratives such as 'Robbery' and 'Biased refs' during the tournament. At least one named account, GoalVerse, has publicly stated it received a similar approach and turned it down.

No major wire service has independently verified who is behind the email or confirmed any payments were made. A related version of the same rumour, which attributed the campaign to Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives, has been traced by fact-checkers to a self-described parody account, and the original claim remains unconfirmed.