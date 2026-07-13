Angel Reese continues to rewrite the WNBA record books, but her latest milestone could prove just as valuable off the court as it is on it.

The Atlanta Dream forward recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday night's 89-78 victory over the Seattle Storm, collecting the 64th double-double of her first three WNBA seasons and breaking Tina Charles' long-standing record. The achievement also marked Reese's league-leading 15th double-double this season, further strengthening one of the most recognisable brands in women's basketball.

While the victory ended Atlanta's five-game losing streak, Reese's consistency is also reinforcing something increasingly important in today's sports economy: commercial value.

Record Adds to Reese's Growing Marketability

Reese's latest achievement arrives during a season in which she has remained one of the WNBA's most marketable athletes.

Known as much for her personality and social media presence as her performances on the court, Reese has built endorsement partnerships with major consumer brands while maintaining one of the largest digital followings in women's basketball.

Individual milestones such as Thursday's record help reinforce that appeal. Brands increasingly seek athletes who consistently remain part of the sporting conversation, and Reese continues to generate attention through both performance and personality. Every record, national television appearance, and viral moment helps strengthen that commercial profile.

Unlike one-off breakout performances, sustained production often gives sponsors greater confidence that an athlete's popularity can endure beyond a single season.

Historic Numbers Continue to Build Her Brand

Against Seattle, Reese again demonstrated why she has become one of the league's most dependable rebounders. She finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds as Atlanta defeated the Storm 89-78, ending a five-game losing streak.

Her 64th career double-double moved her ahead of Tina Charles for the most by any player during their first three WNBA seasons. Reese also remains the league leader with 15 double-doubles this season, highlighting the consistency that has become a defining feature of her game.

Late in the fourth quarter, Reese rolled her right ankle and required assistance leaving the floor. Neither the Dream nor team officials immediately provided an update on the severity of the injury.

Why Consistency Matters Off the Court

Modern athlete earnings increasingly extend far beyond salaries. For many of the WNBA's biggest stars, endorsement income, licensing agreements, merchandise sales, and digital partnerships often rival or exceed on-court earnings.

That makes consistent performance especially valuable. Every statistical milestone strengthens an athlete's visibility among fans, broadcasters, and sponsors, creating more opportunities for commercial partnerships and long-term brand growth.

Reese has become one of the league's most recognisable personalities alongside players such as Caitlin Clark, helping attract new audiences to the WNBA while building a business profile that continues to expand.

Why This Record Matters Beyond the Box Score

Reese's latest record also reflects the growing commercial momentum surrounding the WNBA. League attendance, television audiences, and sponsorship investment have risen sharply over the past two seasons as player visibility continues to grow.

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For brands looking to invest in women's sport, athletes who consistently deliver both elite performances and cultural relevance have become increasingly valuable marketing partners.

Thursday's record will be remembered as another statistical milestone. It may also strengthen Reese's position as one of the WNBA's most commercially valuable players as women's basketball continues its rapid growth.