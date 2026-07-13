As the NBA community waits for LeBron James' free agency decision, an Instagram model previously linked to him has set social media ablaze with a new post. Nearly a decade after publicly denying allegations of a relationship with the basketball icon, YesJulz has sparked fresh speculation with an Instagram upload that many fans interpreted as a deliberate nod to James.

YesJulz, whose real name is Julieanna Goddard, reignited long-running rumours involving the NBA legend after recreating one of his most recognisable internet memes. The 36-year-old influencer shared a photograph of herself posing in a red bikini beside a luxury oceanfront infinity pool.

She accompanied the image with the exact caption that made James' original post famous: 'Smiling through it all! Can't believe this my life.'

The phrase originates from an Instagram Story posted by James in August 2018. In it, the four-time NBA MVP was pictured smiling broadly while relaxing in an outdoor infinity pool during the NBA off-season.

The image quickly became one of basketball's most widely shared memes, with the caption regularly used across social media to mock or celebrate unlikely situations.

Fans Buzz About It

YesJulz's recreation immediately caught the attention of basketball fans, many of whom recognised the reference within minutes. While the post appeared light-hearted, it quickly reopened discussion about rumours that have followed both figures for years.

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Rumours linking James and YesJulz first emerged during his second spell with the Miami Heat, when the influencer was becoming increasingly well known in the city's nightlife, entertainment and sports scenes.

The speculation gained traction online despite little evidence to support the claims. At the height of the gossip, YesJulz strongly denied any romantic involvement with the four-time NBA champion and warned social media users against spreading false allegations.

Nearly a decade later, she again publicly dismissed the rumours, insisting the alleged relationship had never happened.

Her latest Instagram upload, however, has prompted many users to revisit the old claims.

'Keep denying the bron allegations,' one X user wrote.

'Hot take but this ain't funny at all. Savanah badder,' another fan commented.

'LeMeat that good huh,' one user joked.

'Why is this funny? It's actually lame af ... lady wanna be relevant so she gotta do this lame ish,' another social media user wrote.

Some fans even turned the meme into transfer speculation. Because YesJulz remains closely associated with Miami, several users jokingly suggested the post hinted at a sensational return for James to the Heat.

'This gotta mean LeBron is signing to Miami,' one fan guessed.

'Um julz, does this mean he's coming back to Miami???,' another asked.

James Remains Silent as Fans Fuel Online Conversation

Despite the renewed online chatter, there is no evidence that YesJulz's post was intended to reference the long-running rumours beyond recreating one of the internet's most recognisable basketball memes.

James has consistently kept his private life out of public controversy throughout his two-decade NBA career. He and Savannah James remain one of sport's most prominent couples, frequently appearing together at public events and continuing to present a united front.

Neither James nor YesJulz has commented on the latest wave of speculation generated by the social media post.