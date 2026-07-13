Lionel Messi was caught in a heated exchange with referee Joao Pinheiro during Argentina's World Cup quarter-final victory over Switzerland, with cameras capturing the moment the captain demanded respect from the Portuguese official. The incident took place during Argentina's 3-1 win in Kansas City, where Messi approached the referee during the 42nd minute after a disagreement on the pitch.

The conversation between the pair was picked up by broadcasters and quickly spread across social media. Messi was heard telling Pinheiro, 'Speak respectfully, don't be disrespectful. Speak to me respectfully. I spoke to you respectfully.'

The exchange came while Argentina were leading 1-0 after Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring with an early header. The match later turned controversial after Switzerland were reduced to 10 men following Breel Embolo's dismissal for a second yellow card after a VAR review.

Argentina eventually secured their place in the semi-finals after goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez during extra time. However, Switzerland's complaints over the refereeing decisions continued after the final whistle.

Messi's Clash With The Referee

The moment between Messi and Pinheiro happened just before half-time, with Argentina controlling the match after taking an early advantage against Switzerland. The Argentine captain appeared frustrated during the conversation and made it clear that he felt the referee's approach towards him was not respectful.

Broadcasters captured the exchange, allowing viewers to hear Messi's words as he addressed the official. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner repeatedly asked Pinheiro to communicate with him respectfully while insisting that he had shown the referee the same courtesy.

The incident quickly became one of the most discussed moments from the match, with footage spreading online and leading to widespread debate about the interaction between players and officials.

Argentina eventually extended their lead in extra time after Switzerland fought back in normal time. Dan Ndoye equalised for the Swiss after breaking behind the Argentine defence and calmly finishing past Emiliano Martinez.

The match changed after Embolo received a second yellow card in the 72nd minute following a VAR review. The striker was initially believed to have been fouled by Argentina's Leandro Paredes, but the decision was overturned after officials judged that Embolo had attempted to win a penalty through simulation.

A new World Cup rule allows referees to change decisions when a player is booked or sent off but the foul was actually committed by the opposition. The decision left Switzerland furious and added further controversy to an already intense quarter-final.

Defender Manuel Akanji criticised the officiating after the match, claiming his side felt every decision went against them.

'Every little thing was called against us,' Akanji said. 'Every dive and every foul by the Argentinians went unpunished. I don't usually say anything against the officials, but I've never experienced such a one-sided game as today.'

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin also described the refereeing as 'incomprehensible' after his team's elimination.

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Switzerland's Complaints And Messi's England Warning

The criticism from Switzerland followed similar complaints from Egypt, who had already questioned their defeat against Argentina in the previous round. Their winger Mostafa Ziko claimed, 'This tournament has been fixed,' while manager Hossam Hassan said, 'This match was rigged, and the whole world saw it.'

The accusations have fuelled claims that Argentina are receiving favourable treatment during the tournament. However, FIFA's chief refereeing officer Pierluigi Collina rejected those suggestions and defended the officials involved.

Collina stated that 'nobody can question the integrity' of refereeing decisions and said 'unfounded allegations have no place in our sport'.

Despite the controversy surrounding the match, Argentina moved forward to face England in the World Cup semi-final after the Three Lions defeated Norway earlier in the night.

Messi also spoke about the upcoming meeting with England, describing the fixture as a special occasion due to the history between the two nations. The Argentine captain admitted that while he has faced many of football's biggest teams, this will be his first match against England.

'Everything I have seen and remember [about Argentina vs. England from 1986] is from videos and images that Argentinians constantly watch and relive,' Messi said.

'But I think this group is used to playing football matches regardless of the opponent. Obviously, playing against England is special because they are a powerhouse, and matches against powerhouses are always special.'

Messi added that he was looking forward to experiencing the occasion and preparing for another difficult World Cup challenge.

'Personally, it's the first time I'm going to play against them. I've played against everyone except England, so it will be nice for that reason too.'

'And we'll experience it for what it is: a World Cup semi-final against a powerhouse, a great team, and we'll try to arrive in the best possible shape to compete again.'

Argentina will now focus on their meeting with England, while the debate over the refereeing decisions from their victory over Switzerland continues to dominate discussions around the tournament.