A powerful earthquake that struck Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture has left travellers asking whether their holiday plans could be affected and, if so, whether travel insurance would help cover the costs.

While rescue teams continue searching for survivors after the quake, which has claimed at least 13 lives and damaged buildings, roads, and public infrastructure, thousands of people with upcoming trips to Japan may be wondering what protection they have if flights are cancelled, hotels close, or emergency medical treatment becomes necessary.

The answer depends on the type of disruption, the wording of your policy, and whether official travel advice changes following the disaster.

Rescue teams continue working in Kumamoto after the earthquake caused widespread damage across the region. The video below shows the scale of the destruction that has prompted many travellers to review their insurance cover before visiting Japan.

Does Travel Insurance Cover Earthquakes?

Most comprehensive travel insurance policies cover unexpected natural disasters, including earthquakes, provided the event occurs after the policy is purchased and directly affects your trip.

Depending on the insurer and level of cover, policies may pay for emergency medical treatment, additional accommodation, emergency transport, or evacuation if local authorities deem it necessary.

Many policies also cover trip interruption if an earthquake forces you to cut your holiday short because accommodation becomes unsafe or transport networks are severely disrupted. However, every insurer has different terms and exclusions, making it important to read the policy wording carefully before travelling.

Can You Cancel Your Holiday Because of an Earthquake?

Not necessarily.

Many travellers assume they can cancel a holiday simply because a natural disaster has occurred, but insurance policies do not always cover cancellations based on concern alone.

Instead, claims are more likely to be accepted if:

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises against travel to the affected area

Your airline cancels the flight

Your hotel or accommodation closes because of earthquake damage

Local infrastructure is so badly affected that your holiday cannot reasonably continue

If none of those situations applies and travel remains possible, cancelling voluntarily may not be covered.

What Happens if Your Flight Is Delayed or Cancelled?

If an airline cancels a flight because of an earthquake or related disruption, passengers are usually offered a refund or an alternative flight under the airline's own conditions of carriage.

Travel insurance may provide additional protection by covering costs such as overnight accommodation, meals, or alternative transport if the disruption leaves travellers stranded.

Policies differ, however, and some only begin paying after a minimum delay period has been reached. Travellers should contact both their airline and insurer before booking replacement travel themselves, as unauthorised expenses may not always be reimbursed.

What Expenses Might Be Covered?

Depending on your policy, travel insurance may help pay for:

Emergency medical treatment

Additional accommodation

Replacement transport

Emergency evacuation

Trip interruption

Unused pre-booked excursions

Personal belongings damaged during the disaster

The level of cover varies between insurers, and excess payments may still apply.

Why It Pays to Check Your Policy Before You Travel

Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries, experiencing frequent seismic activity because it sits along several major tectonic plate boundaries. Although the country's building standards and emergency response systems are among the world's most advanced, significant earthquakes can still disrupt transport, accommodation, and local services.

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The latest earthquake serves as a reminder that travel insurance is designed to protect against unexpected events, but not every disruption automatically results in compensation. Understanding what your policy covers before departure, monitoring official travel advice, and keeping receipts if your trip is affected can help make the claims process considerably easier should plans change unexpectedly.