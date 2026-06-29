A landmark geophysical study has revealed that the San Andreas and San Jacinto fault systems are carrying unprecedented levels of tectonic stress, with experts warning that a critical mountain junction could trigger a massive, region-wide seismic event.

For decades, the 'Big One' has been a haunting prospect for those living near the San Andreas fault. Now, a new physics-based model published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth suggests the danger is far more complex than previously understood.

Researchers led by Dr Liliane Burkhard of the University of Bern have found that both the San Andreas and San Jacinto fault systems have reached their highest levels of tectonic stress in the last millennium, placing the region in a 'critically loaded' state.

San Andreas Fault Study Finds 'Critically Loaded' System

Dr Burkhard's team set out to answer a blunt question: how much strain is currently locked in the southern San Andreas Fault and the nearby San Jacinto Fault, and how does that compare with the past 1,000 years?

Her team built a physics‑based model of the region and fed it a millennium of earthquake history, drawing on carbon‑dated soil layers, tree rings and historical accounts of shaking. The model tracked how each earthquake relieved stress on one part of a fault, then redistributed it to others, and how that stress slowly rebuilt during quieter decades.

According to Burkhard, the result is stark. The stress that would normally have been bled off by major earthquakes has instead 'continued to grow up to unprecedented levels'.

In her words, 'Right now, with stress at historically high levels across the region and more than 160 years elapsed since the last major rupture, the system is in a critically loaded state.'

The standout finding is that one segment of the San Jacinto, the Bernardino section, now carries the highest stress load anywhere in the 1,000‑year reconstruction, at about 3.6 megapascals.

The adjacent Mojave South segment of the San Andreas has also surpassed its own historical peak, at around 2.8 megapascals.

Cajon Pass: The San Andreas Fault's Dangerous 'Earthquake Gate'

The key to whether this becomes a true mega‑earthquake lies in a rugged notch in the mountains less than 60 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles. Cajon Pass is where the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults almost touch, and it carries an uncomfortably poetic label in seismology: an 'earthquake gate.'

An earthquake gate is the geological equivalent of a turnstile. When a big rupture races along one fault, the gate can either stop it cold or let it barrel through into the next fault system.

If the gate holds, the quake is confined, bad, but geographically limited. If it opens, one fault hands its energy directly to the other, and two separate quakes effectively fuse into a single, much larger event.

History shows Cajon Pass doing both. The 1857 Fort Tejon earthquake stopped at the pass, sparing the San Jacinto fault.

In contrast, the 1812 Wrightwood earthquake, estimated at magnitude 7.5, is thought to have crossed the junction and ruptured both the San Andreas and San Jacinto systems, causing around 40 deaths in an era when the region was sparsely populated.

Burkhard's simulations suggest the gate swings open when both sides of Cajon Pass carry similarly high stress. 'That is the configuration we are approaching today,' she said.

Past models indicate that a rupture can jump the gap when the stress difference across the junction falls to roughly 0.3 megapascals. At present, the difference is about 0.8 megapascals, higher but heading uncomfortably in the wrong direction.

As geologist Matthew Weingarten, who was not involved in the research, put it, the crucial insight is not that stress builds over time, which everyone already knew, but that 'the balance of stress across the junction may decide whether the next earthquake stays contained or grows into a much bigger rupture.'

A San Andreas Fault Mega-Quake Could Hit Millions At Once

If that gate opens during the next major rupture, the consequences are hard to overstate. Burkhard's team estimates that a joint rupture spanning Cajon Pass and involving both the southern San Andreas and San Jacinto faults could reach magnitudes of 7.4 to 7.8. That would not just be another big California quake; it would be a region‑wide crisis.

Previous official assessments already put the chance of a magnitude 6.7 or greater quake on the southern San Andreas at more than 50% in the coming decades.

The geography makes it worse. Shaking from a through‑going rupture would slam the Los Angeles Basin, San Bernardino, Riverside and the Coachella Valley, hitting tens of millions of people at once.

Cajon Pass itself is a critical chokepoint, carrying major highways, rail lines and energy corridors. A large rupture running straight through that corridor could cut road and rail access between coastal Los Angeles and inland communities at the exact moment people most need to move, and when emergency supplies need to come the other way.

Burkhard is blunt about that aspect. The underlying message, she said, is 'not to panic but act with urgency.'

From 'Overdue' To 'Loaded': A New Kind Of Warning

For years, Californians have heard vague talk of the San Andreas fault being overdue. Scientists, understandably, were wary of sounding too certain about when anything might happen.

This study does not give a date either, and Burkhard is explicit that 'the study is not a prediction of when an earthquake will occur.'

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What it does provide is a more precise picture of where things stand now. Instead of shrugging and saying the Big One will come 'sometime', seismologists can now point to a specific configuration of the San Andreas fault system, a 1,000‑year high in stress, and a junction whose state has, in the past, meant the difference between a large earthquake and a truly sprawling disaster.

The San Andreas fault has been the main character in California's seismic nightmare for more than a century. The southern stretch of the fault has been ominously quiet since the 1857 Fort Tejon earthquake, which tore through over 200 miles of the fault before grinding to a halt near Cajon Pass, north‑east of Los Angeles.

That long silence has fed the idea that the 'Big One' is overdue. What this new work does is sharpen that vague anxiety into something more concrete and, frankly, more unnerving.

The study serves as a stark reminder that in Southern California, the seismic danger is not merely a question of 'if', but of how the region's interconnected systems might behave when they finally snap.