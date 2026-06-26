At least 235 people have been killed and more than 4,300 injured after two powerful earthquakes struck northern Venezuela just 39 seconds apart. The rare seismic 'doublet' devastated Caracas, LaGuaira and surrounding regions, leaving families waiting for news of missing relatives as rescue teams race to find survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the quakes measured magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, with the second tremor the strongest to strike the country in more than a century. Hundreds of buildings were damaged or destroyed, overwhelming emergency services and prompting a nationwide state of emergency.

Families Face Agonising Wait for News

Across the worst-hit communities, anxious relatives have gathered outside hospitals, emergency shelters, and collapsed apartment blocks as authorities work to account for hundreds of missing people.

La Guaira, the coastal state adjoining Caracas, suffered some of the most severe damage. Venezuelan officials said around 70,000 families were affected, while rescue workers continued searching for survivors in buildings that collapsed during the powerful shaking.

For many residents, the disaster has become a desperate waiting game. Families have spent days hoping for updates as emergency crews, volunteers, and neighbours dig through debris in search of survivors.

Rescuers Battle Time and Limited Resources

Emergency personnel have worked around the clock to reach people believed to be trapped beneath rubble, but officials acknowledge that the scale of the disaster has stretched available resources.

Read more Can Two Earthquakes Happen at Once? Venezuela Experiences 7.2 and 7.5 'Doublet' Quake Just 39 Seconds Apart Can Two Earthquakes Happen at Once? Venezuela Experiences 7.2 and 7.5 'Doublet' Quake Just 39 Seconds Apart

Witnesses in La Guaira described volunteers using their bare hands to clear debris while waiting for heavy machinery to arrive. Rescue crews faced delays in several neighbourhoods due to damaged roads, power outages, and communication disruptions.

Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said medical facilities had received approximately 235 people who either arrived without vital signs or died shortly after reaching hospitals, warning that casualty figures could continue to rise as rescuers access additional sites.

How the Twin Earthquakes Unfolded

According to USGS data, the first earthquake struck approximately 160 kilometres west of Caracas before a stronger second quake followed less than a minute later.

Seismologists describe such closely linked major earthquakes as a seismic 'doublet,' a rare phenomenon in which two powerful events occur in quick succession within the same region.

The shaking was felt across much of northern South America, with damage reported to homes, hospitals, public buildings, and critical infrastructure. At least 250 buildings were reported damaged or destroyed, including healthcare facilities and government buildings.

International Aid Begins Arriving

As the scale of the catastrophe became clearer, governments and international organisations began mobilising assistance.

The United Nations has coordinated relief efforts while multiple countries pledged rescue teams, emergency supplies, and humanitarian aid. Venezuelan authorities have also declared a state of emergency as recovery operations continue.

The Critical Hours Ahead

Emergency officials say the next several days remain critical for rescue operations.

While hopes of finding survivors diminish with time, search teams continue working in areas where people may still be trapped. Authorities are also monitoring aftershocks and assessing the structural stability of damaged buildings to reduce further risks.

For thousands of Venezuelan families, however, the focus remains unchanged: finding missing loved ones and beginning the long process of rebuilding after one of the deadliest earthquakes the country has experienced in generations.