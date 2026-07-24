The United Kingdom has temporarily withdrawn its diplomatic staff from Iran as a precaution because of the ongoing security situation, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has confirmed.

The Foreign Office said government support for British nationals inside Iran is now 'extremely limited,' with no face-to-face consular assistance available in an emergency while embassy staff remain outside the country.

The FCDO continues to advise against all travel to Iran and has urged British nationals already in the country, whether residents or visitors, to 'carefully consider' whether to remain.

It also warned that British and dual British-Iranian nationals face a significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention, adding that holding a British passport or having perceived connections to the UK may alone be enough for the Iranian authorities to detain someone.

Foreign Office Issues Security Warning

Announcing the temporary withdrawal, the FCDO said the decision had been taken 'due to the ongoing security situation' and described it as a precautionary measure.

Embassy operations will continue remotely until security conditions allow staff to return.

Officials said essential diplomatic functions and travel advice would continue from outside Iran while the temporary withdrawal remains in place.

The updated travel advice reiterates that the UK advises against all travel to Iran and urges British nationals already in the country to carefully assess the risks of remaining.

Regional Tensions Continue

The withdrawal comes as tensions across the Middle East remain high, with the Foreign Office describing the move as a precaution because of the ongoing security situation.

According to the FCDO, the security situation remains unpredictable despite a memorandum of understanding announced by the United States and Iran on 17 June.

Since 8 July, strikes and retaliatory attacks involving Iran have taken place at several locations across the region, increasing the risk of further escalation.

The Foreign Office warned British nationals across the Middle East to prepare for possible flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures and wider travel disruption as the security situation develops.

Embassy Operating Remotely

Although the British Embassy in Tehran continues to operate remotely, diplomatic staff are no longer working from Iran.

The FCDO said no face-to-face consular assistance would be available while staff remain outside the country.

It also warned that the Iranian authorities maintain strict control over air, sea and land exit routes, which may close without notice.

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British nationals considering leaving via neighbouring countries were advised to check entry requirements carefully before travelling.

The Foreign Office also warned that communications within Iran, including internet and mobile services, could be disrupted during periods of heightened tension.

Advice for British Nationals

The Foreign Office advised British nationals to monitor official travel updates regularly and ensure they had contingency plans in place should the security situation deteriorate further or travel routes become unavailable.

Anyone remaining in Iran was urged to stay informed as the security situation develops.

No timetable has been given for the return of UK diplomatic staff.

The FCDO said the temporary withdrawal would remain under review as it continued to monitor security conditions across Iran and the wider region, with staff returning only when it is considered safe to resume normal embassy operations.