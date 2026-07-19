Argentina and Spain's World Cup Final preparations in New Jersey were thrown into turmoil on Saturday after violent thunderstorms and flash flooding swept across New York City and the neighbouring state, prompting emergency alerts and a tornado warning just a day before the showpiece at MetLife Stadium.

Authorities reported that parts of New York and New Jersey were deluged by between two and four inches of rain in just a few hours, according to the US National Weather Service. Streets in several neighbourhoods disappeared under water, cars were left partially submerged and drivers were seen abandoning vehicles to wade through chest-high floods. The downpours triggered what officials described as 'travel chaos,' with water pouring into subway stations and key roads grinding to a halt as lanes vanished beneath standing water.

World Cup Final Build-Up Derailed By Extreme Weather

The disruption could hardly have come at a worse moment for organisers of the World Cup Final. Argentina are due to face Spain at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, but the conditions on Saturday forced both sides into last-minute changes and raised fresh questions over the region's ability to cope with back-to-back weather shocks.

There had already been calls to move the World Cup Final in recent days because of smoky haze drifting over the state from wildfires burning across Canada. Those concerns were focused on air quality and visibility rather than flooding. The sudden arrival of severe storms added an entirely different hazard and, for a few tense hours, fed speculation that the final could be in jeopardy.

Residents across New York City received a stark alert from the National Weather Service to their phones at around 12.30pm on Saturday. The message read: 'A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for this area until 3.30pm EDT. This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.'

At the same time, a tornado warning was issued across much of New Jersey. That specific warning has since expired and forecasters say the storms are now beginning to move away, with cleaner air expected to sweep across the region, but the sense of fragility around the infrastructure remains hard to ignore.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were still in place for parts of New Jersey late on Saturday, with local outlet reporting that some cells could carry wind gusts of up to 70mph. Nothing is confirmed yet in terms of long-term damage, so any projections about the impact on transport or stadium access should be taken with a grain of salt.

Travel Chaos, Cancelled Games And A Scramble For Training Time

The knock-on effects of the weather were immediate. Airports across the region suffered heavy disruption, including John F. Kennedy International, where passengers faced severe delays and major flight cancellations. On the sporting calendar, Saturday's New York Yankees–Los Angeles Dodgers game at Yankee Stadium was called off. Organisers expect to reschedule it for Sunday afternoon.

On the streets, the scenes were more reminiscent of a disaster movie than a World Cup Final host city. Social media footage showed rubbish bins and outdoor restaurant umbrellas drifting along flooded avenues. Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart posted a video of himself walking barefoot through the waterlogged streets, telling followers on Instagram: 'Shoes are off, trainers are ruined.'

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips, warning online: 'Don't risk your safety in these dangerous conditions. Exercise caution while traveling. Take public transit whenever possible. Never walk, bike, or drive through floodwaters. No destination is worth risking your safety.'

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For Argentina and Spain, the storms tore up carefully laid training schedules. Argentina were due to train at the Red Bulls Performance Center in Morristown, New Jersey, at 11.30am EDT. A major thunderstorm rolled across the area just before their scheduled start, delaying their session by around 45 minutes. The squad did eventually make it onto the pitch, but Spain were unable to train outdoors at all.

Nor has the weather only favoured one camp. Argentina's journey from their Kansas City base to New Jersey had already been delayed earlier in the week by adverse conditions, cutting into their preparation time. Spain, for their part, have had to adjust to both the poor air quality from Canadian wildfire smoke and now the floods and lightning.

Forecasts for East Rutherford, where MetLife Stadium is located, look considerably brighter for Sunday, with forecasters pointing to sunny spells and only a one per cent chance of rain during the World Cup Final itself. That should ease immediate concerns about the match going ahead.

The question lingering in the background is whether the region's ageing transport and drainage systems can shrug off yet another stress test so quickly. Officials have not yet detailed the full extent of the damage or any lingering safety issues around the stadium routes. Until they do, organisers, players and travelling fans will be banking on the weather calming down more quickly than the nerves it has rattled.