As the UK braces for a heatwave with temperatures forecast to climb towards 40C this week, transport operators across England, particularly in London and the South East, are urging people to avoid non‑essential travel and rethink how they get around.

The Met Office has issued warnings of 'severe and significant impacts' from the heat, flagging potential risks to health and disruption across the country's creaking transport networks. Some offices and schools are moving online, but millions of people still have to commute, travel to the airport or get across town.

The question, bluntly, is this: which ways of travelling in a heatwave are relatively safe and which might genuinely put you at risk of harm or being stranded?

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Air Travel In A Heatwave: Safe, But Not Immune To Disruption

Despite social media panic whenever the mercury spikes, commercial flying remains one of the safest ways to travel during a heatwave. Concerns intensified after last year's crash of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner shortly after take‑off in Ahmedabad, India, where all but one passenger died and temperatures at the time were above 38C. The tragedy prompted uncomfortable questions about aircraft performance in extreme heat.

Aviation specialists have been at pains to point out that modern jets are built to operate in far harsher conditions than anything the UK usually sees. Airports across the Middle East and southern Europe run daily schedules in temperatures above 40C without routine safety issues.

That does not mean heat has no effect. John Cox, a former airline pilot and chief executive of consulting firm Safety Operating Systems, told The New York Times: 'The hotter it is, the more airplane performance is degraded.' Warm air is less dense, which reduces lift. In practice, that can mean aircraft need longer take‑off runs, weight restrictions on some flights, or short delays while conditions improve.

With Heathrow forecast to edge towards 35C, airlines and airports are advising passengers to keep a close eye on flight status updates and arrive earlier than usual. Longer queues, slower turnaround times and occasional delays are likely, particularly in the late afternoon when temperatures peak and storms sometimes bubble up.

In other words, flying during a heatwave is still structurally safe. The real risk is less dramatic, and more mundane: missed connections, sweaty terminal queues and a lot of frustrated people staring at departure boards.

Rail And Tube: Heatwave Pain Point Number One

Rail travel is where Britain's heatwave really bites. Steel tracks expand in high temperatures, increasing the chances of rails buckling. Overhead electric wires can also sag in the heat, threatening to tangle with trains' pantographs and cause serious damage. Network Rail has been blunt that these risks climb sharply as temperatures rise.

To manage that, the infrastructure operator is imposing speed restrictions on many routes. Trains that would usually run at 125mph crawl along at far lower speeds to reduce stress on the rails. The result is inevitable: longer journey times, fewer services, and jammed‑full carriages on those that remain.

National Rail is telling passengers to travel only if 'absolutely necessary' on the hottest days and to check services before leaving home. A long list of operators serving London and the South and South West, including Avanti West Coast, c2c, Chiltern Railways, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, London Northwestern Railway, LNER, South Western Railway, Southern, Heathrow Express and Gatwick Express, have all announced reduced timetables, cancellations or ticket easements.

Some companies are allowing customers to travel on alternative services or on different days at no extra cost, but each operator is setting its own rules. The safest approach is still painfully old‑school: check the website or app, then check it again.

Phil James, Network Rail's North West route director, has asked passengers for patience if slower speeds are put in place. 'It may mean some journeys take longer,' he said, as engineers work to keep tracks and equipment safe. Commuters can probably translate that into real‑world terms: delays, cramped trains and stuffy platforms, particularly in the late afternoon.

The London Underground brings its own complications. Transport for London now runs 192 air‑conditioned trains, covering close to 40 per cent of the network. The Circle, District, Hammersmith & City, Metropolitan and Elizabeth lines, along with much of the London Overground, are significantly more tolerable as temperatures rise.

Older deep‑level lines such as the Piccadilly and Bakerloo are another story. Their cramped tunnels and ageing infrastructure trap heat, and temperatures in carriages on these routes can run well above street level, especially at rush hour. Passengers who can re‑route via air‑conditioned lines will have a noticeably easier ride, even if it adds a change or two.

Buses And Cars: Comfort Versus Hidden Risk In The Heatwave

Buses and cars give people control. But, during a severe heatwave, they can be among the most punishing ways to move around, particularly in cities.

Bus drivers in London have repeatedly likened their vehicles to 'greenhouses' in hot weather. The Unite union says many drivers are working in cab temperatures exceeding 40C, with some buses staying on the road despite faulty air conditioning. Large windows that are so pleasant in spring trap heat in summer, creating a greenhouse effect inside the vehicle. Many services rely on basic air‑cooling rather than proper climate control, offering only marginal relief when the outside air itself feels like a hairdryer.

Unite argues that overheating can increase fatigue in drivers, which is not exactly a comforting thought for passengers wedged into crowded double‑deckers on a scorched afternoon. For now, the advice is pragmatic rather than dramatic: expect exceedingly warm conditions, travel earlier or later in the day if you can, and avoid the most crowded buses.

Cars look like the easy way out, and for many people outside major cities they may still be the least bad option. But road travel in a 40C heatwave carries its own hazards.

Road surfaces absorb heat all day and can soften or even begin to melt in patches. Surface temperatures can reach around 50C, affecting grip and braking distance. The RAC has warned motorists to skip non‑essential journeys if possible, especially if their vehicle's air conditioning is poor or non‑existent. According to its forecast, breakdown call‑outs are expected to rise by about 20 per cent compared with a typical June day.

Overheating engines, tyre blowouts and battery failures all become more common in very hot weather. National Highways is urging drivers to check tyre pressures, coolant and oil levels before setting off and to carry enough water for all passengers in case they become stranded. Motorcyclists and cyclists are particularly exposed, with hot road surfaces and direct sun quickly increasing the risk of dehydration.

And one hard rule that bears repeating every summer: never leave children or pets in a parked vehicle, even for a short period. In these conditions, temperatures inside a closed car can climb from uncomfortably hot to lethal in minutes.

Nothing here is designed to scare people into staying indoors for a week. But as Britain learns, again, that its transport system was not exactly built for Mediterranean weather, the safest journeys in this heatwave will be the ones that are genuinely necessary, planned with a bit of care and, ideally, taken as early in the day as possible.